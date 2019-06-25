SEBRING — An early Monday morning crash sent one man to a trauma center after his car somehow collided with the marquee sign at the Fairmount Plaza. Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was originally taken to AdventHealth Sebring then was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
Hart said no less than three witnesses reported Scott Simmons, 45, of Sebring was driving southbound on the outside (westernmost) lane of U.S. 27. Witnesses saw his truck cross all of the southbound lanes, drive over a Road & Bridge sign, cross the median and then cross all three lanes of northbound traffic on U.S. 27.
Witnesses then saw the truck drive over the grass shoulder, cross the frontage road in front of the plaza parking lot and plow between the supports for the plaza’s sign. The truck came to rest facing a southwest direction.
City of Sebring Police Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services were on scene to assist in the driver’s removal and transportation to the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation, but Hart said witnesses told police at the scene that it is believed the driver was having a medical emergency such as seizures.
Sunday crash
Four people, including an infant, were taken to local hospitals for “non-incapacitating injuries” after a Sunday morning crash in Sebring. According to Hart, the two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hammock Road.
According to the crash report, a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, driven by Amelia Rivers, 24, of Pinellas Park, was also occupied by an infant and a 3-year-old passenger. The second vehicle, a 2010 Mercury Sable, was driven by Mercedes Ortiz, 63, of Sebring.
A witness told police that Ortiz was leaving Hammock Road to make a left turn onto northbound U.S. 27. The witness was also able to tell officers that Rivers was driving her van southbound on U.S. 27 and while the other southbound motorists were stopped for a red light, Rivers’ minivan did not stop. It crashed into the Sable in what is commonly called a T-bone pattern.
According to Hart, Rivers told officers on the scene that she did not remember what color the light was but she did remember colliding with the Sable.
The children in the minivan were taken to the hospital with Rivers and were also checked out.
Rivers was cited in the accident with a warning.
