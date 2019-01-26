SEBRING — The history of the SunTrust bank branch that was the site of Wednesday’s mass killing dates back to 1987 when the property was acquired by then SunBank.
Longtime residents will remember before the bank building was built on the 1901 U.S. 27 South property at Tubbs Road, the site had an S&H Green Stamps store.
Trading stamps were used in rewards programs that peaked in the 1960s where customers would receive stamps during purchases at supermarkets, department stores and gas stations. The S&H Green Stamps could be redeemed for products at their stores, such as the old Sebring location.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop is familiar with the location because he was a senior vice president with SunBank, which became SunTrust.
He recalls that S&H Green Stamps was using the property through a lease with Kahn Groves.
Shoop joined SunBank in 1988 and the SunBank branch was built in 1989. The Green Stamps building was demolished and a new building was erected for the bank, he said.
Highlands County Property Appraiser records show the property was purchased by Sun Bank/South Central Florida from Kahn Groves in October 1987 for $265,000. In May 2000 there was a merger involving SunTrust Banks in multiple states and the bank property was transferred to the merged company for $1.
Shoop said the bank name went from SunBank to SunTrust in 2000, with the location known as the Sebring Midtown Branch.
The “midtown” designation was likely used because SunTrust, along with other banks at the time, had a downtown Sebring location.
Shoop noted that SunTrust bought Huntington Bank, which bought the old First Home Federal, which was the original big white bank on West Center Avenue. Through the purchases SunTrust had a downtown location, which was closed shortly after they purchased it.
A check with the Sebring Police Department’s records supervisor shows there had never been a robbery at the branch.
SunTrust dates its highlights back to 1891 when the Georgia General Assembly granted a charter for the Commercial Travelers’ Savings Bank in Atlanta.
In 1999, the company consolidated its 27 separate banking charters into a single SunTrust Bank, a Georgia state-chartered member of the Federal Reserve System.
In 2001, SunTrust acquired the Florida banking franchise of Huntington Bancshares. The acquisition provided a net addition of 59 new branches and $4.4 billion in deposits.
SunTrust Banks Inc. states that it is one of the nation’s largest and strongest financial services companies, with total assets of $211 billion and total deposits of $160 billion as of Sept. 30, 2018.
