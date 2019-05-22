SEBRING — The Midtown branch of SunTrust Bank is coming down. A large backhoe excavator was brought to 1901 U.S. 27 South on Monday, the site of the mass shooting that took the lives of five women on Jan. 23.
The location had become a makeshift memorial for friends and family who mourn the four employees and one customer: Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and Ana Pinon-Williams and Cynthia Watson, respectively.
The families of the victims were notified the building would be razed soon and were offered the mementos and trinkets left by the community.
SunTrust spokesman Kyle Tarrance said the SunTrust Foundation’s position on the land remains the same.
“We continue to work closely with local officials and community leaders to evaluate options for the site that will benefit the Sebring community and honor the lives of those we lost on Jan. 23, 2019,” he wrote in an email on Tuesday. “In the meantime, SunTrust is working to clear the site to prepare the land for donation. Once the final decisions have been made about the plans for the property’s future public use, we’ll be sure to share those details.”
There is not much to see as a fence has been put around the building surrounding parking lot for the public’s safety, according to Tarrance.
