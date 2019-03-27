SEBRING — The Sebring Strong Survivor Fund steering committee held a public meeting at the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting hall Monday evening. The purpose of the meeting was to get comments and the public’s input on the draft protocol to disburse funds to the victims and survivors of the Jan. 23 shootings at SunTrust Bank, 1901 U.S. 27 South, in Sebring.
Dr. Anne Kerr, chair of the steering committee, began the meeting by asking the audience to observe a moment of silence as she read the names of the five victims: Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams and Cynthia Watson.
The members of the steering committee are:
• Kerr, president, Florida Southern College [committee chair]
• Joe McPhail, vice chair, senior vice president, SunTrust Bank [committee vice chair]
• Kimberly Dorsett, executive vice president, SunTrust Bank
• Stan Little, president, SunTrust Foundation
• Jon Beck, senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Avon Park
• Don Elwell, Highlands County commissioner, District 2
• J. Michael Swaine, Esq., Swaine & Harris, P.A.
• Elena Reyes, clinical professor, Florida State University College of Medicine
The advisory board, which advises the steering committee, members are:
• Jeff Dion, executive director, National Compassion Fund
• Dan Levey, senior lead, Mass Violence Response, National Compassion Fund
• Renee Villanueva, vice president, SunTrust Foundation, secretary to the Committee
• Lisa Ferry, first vice president, Human Resources Business Partner, SunTrust Bank
• Glenn Adams, attorney, Holland and Knight, pro bono counsel to SunTrust Foundation
The steering committee was formed just days after the Jan. 23 incident.
“In consultation with SunTrust Foundation, NCF [National Compassion Fund] will form the steering committee that includes local community, civic and business leaders to ensure that the voices of the victims’ families are heard, as they are integral to the distribution process. Experts with experience in mass crime victim compensation and the needs of crime victims will also be asked to serve in a volunteer capacity. The fund and committee are entirely transparent, and the committee will inform the public of its deliberations in the distribution of funds,” a Jan. 28 press release stated.
SunTrust officials turned to Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, where a similar shooting took place. They recommended National Compassion Fund because of the plans they have in place for these tragedies.
Kerr said she wanted to serve as the chair because she is a wife and mother and can empathize with the grief the community is going through.
“Financial contributions have come in to the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund,” Kerr said. “The role of this committee will be to make sure that those funds are distributed to the protocol that will be finalized in the coming weeks and 100 percent of those funds will be contributed to the families of the victims.”
As of Monday’s meeting, Kerr said there had been $400,000 raised by companies, individuals, civic organizations and churches. She was unsure if the total included the $14,000 raised at Sunday’s Sebring Strong 5K race. She said money is still coming in.
NCF will be responsible for developing the final protocol and distribution of the funds. The organization was created to deal with tragedies and it has dealt with 10 mass tragedies in five years.
The draft protocol has two categories applicants can file under. Category One is for applicants on behalf of the deceased. Category Two is for applicants who were present during the shooting.
National Director of National Compassion Fund Jeffery Dion explained the differences in the categories. Category One will be for the immediate families of the victims. There can only be one person per family to apply.
Dion said the people in Category One will have the highest pay out and it will be the same for each person. Category Two will have different pay outs and will be less. All payouts will be given by the severity of injury. The deadline to apply will be April 23.
“The important thing to remember is that these funds that were donated are a gift,” Dion said. “It is a charitable contribution. Crime victims have a legal right to recover money from the Florida Crime Victim Compensation Program, from restitution in a criminal case. If they file a civil lawsuit, they have a legal entitlement that way. This is completely separate; it’s a gift.”
The gift will be sent by check or direct deposit. The money should be available within two weeks. Because this is considered a gift, it will not affect Crime Victim Compensation benefits that may have been paid out for the same loss.
Shannon Sapp is a former coworker, or “team mate” of most of the women who worked at the SunTrust bank where the shooting happened. She voiced her concerns for the branch manager, a friend of hers. Sapp said her friend called the employees her family and said they were with her through the best and worst times in her life.
“As a member of the community and one of the thousands of donors to the Sebring Strong Fund, it is our understanding that the money would be going to the victims (families) of the deceased five,” Sapp said.
She still feels that way but sees a need to include another category or tier to help the branch manager also. The Category Two has only two people in it: an employee that escaped and a witness.
“[She] lost 80 percent of her staff that day,” Sapp said. “Many say that she is lucky to still have her life and she is. She knows that. But her life is forever scarred by the events of that whole day.”
Sapp asked the panel to imagine taking the day off from work one day and having a phone call that said 80 percent of their staff were killed and the work home would be closed, never to open again and the survivor’s guilt her friend is experiencing.
Another former co-worker, Joan Aguilar, expressed her concern about the branch manager not fitting in the current draft protocol. She tearfully recounted what the women and male employees meant to each other. She implored the steering committee to add a tier for the branch manager.
Another person spoke who was a customer of SunTrust and agreed that something should be done to help the branch manager. Only three people spoke out of the seven who were in attendance at the Monday meeting.
The steering committee said they would take it into consideration. Kerr thanked the women who spoke and promised the audience they would discuss the ideas in a meeting on Tuesday.
Kerr also said the final protocol would be posted online by Friday, March 29. The draft protocol and subsequent final protocol and applications can be found at nationalcompassionfund.org.
No other public meetings are planned at this time. April 29 is the closing date for donations.
I totally disagree with including the manager. She is going through unspeakable grief. The families lost their wife, mother, daughter, they lost half of their income too because their wife is now gone. The manager has the opportunity to pick up the pieces at some point and move on. The contributions were supposed to be for the families of the deceased. I personally donated quite a bit because of this reason. If they can just get through a day without worrying about their bills, groceries or daycare than as a community it is in our best interest to be able to help. PLEASE DISTRIBUTE THE MONEY IN EQUAL OF 5 FOR THE VICTIMS FAMILIES ONLY.
Category two should be rescinded. Ridiculous.
