SEBRING — SunTrust Banks, Inc. has decided not to reopen its Sebring Midtown branch — the site of Wednesday’s mass killing of five women and the subsequent arrest of a 21 year-old suspect.
SunTrust Banks, Inc. spokesman Michael C. McCoy said after hearing the views of the families and teammates, SunTrust has decided that it will not reopen the Sebring Midtown branch, located at 1901 U.S. 27 south.
“We will explore options for the best use of that property, while also maintaining an equally vital banking presence in Sebring,” he said. “In the meantime, we are notifying clients to use our North Sebring and Avon Park branches, as well as our new SunTruck Mobile Branch.
“We remain committed to being a caring neighbor, supportive bank and strong business partner in Sebring.”
The SunTrust mobile branch will open at 9 a.m., Monday at 126 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring, McCoy said.
The location is the sight of a now closed SunTrust branch location and is more accessible from North Commerce Avenue.
The North Sebring branch is located at 3601 U.S. 27 North, while the Avon Park branch is located at 601 U.S. 27 South. The Avon Park branch will reopen on Monday, Jan. 28.
SunTrust will notify its safety deposit box clients directly about when they will be provided access to their boxes, McCoy said.
SunTrust previously announced that it is paying for extra security at its Highlands County Branch locations. Off-duty law enforcement officers will provide the additional security.
