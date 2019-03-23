SEBRING — The mobile SunTrust Bank branch in downtown Sebring closed Friday and will no longer be in operation as a more permanent downtown location is prepared to open.
The SunTrust mobile branch opened Jan. 28 at the edge of the parking lot of 126 W. Center Ave., which is a three-story, white, concrete block and stucco building that was a Huntington National Bank and later a SunTrust Branch for short period of time.
The mobile branch was opened to provide customer service following the Jan. 23 shooting deaths of four bank employees and one customer at the SunTrust Midtown Branch at 1907 U.S. 27 S., Sebring. A suspect was taken into custody at the bank.
Kyle Tarrance, of SunTrust Corporate Communications, said, “To serve the needs of our Sebring clients longer term, we have recommissioned the building at 126 W. Center Ave. as a branch and plan to open our new Sebring Downtown branch on Friday, March 29. In the meantime, we encourage our local clients to use our two nearby branches in North Sebring and Avon Park.
“Regarding our Sebring Midtown branch, where the Jan. 23 tragedy occurred, after consulting with the families of the victims and receiving their support, SunTrust plans to demolish the structure and donate the property at 1901 U.S. 27 South for an appropriate, noncommercial future public use,” he said.
The demolition and repurposing of the site is expected to begin in early April, Tarrance said.
Prior to any work, the memorial artifacts at the site will be carefully collected and offered to the victims’ families, he said.
“Regarding the future public use, we are working with local officials and community members to evaluate options that are in the best interest in the local community and that appropriately pay tribute to those we lost,” Tarrance said. “We look forward to sharing further details once those determinations have been made.”
“SunTrust remains steadfast in our commitment to support the families of the victims and the Sebring community,” said Kimberly Dorsett, Florida market executive for SunTrust. “We are pleased to honor their views that repurposing the site for a future public use is the best way to pay tribute to those we lost.”
The lobby hours at 126 W. Center Ave. branch will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, according to SunTrust.
Huntington National Bank sold the building, which was built in 1975, in February 1999 to Sebring BNK Investors for $1.363 million, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website. The address for Sebring BNK Investors is listed as SunTrust Corp. Real Estate, Richmond, Virginia.
The SunTrust notice advises customers to contact the main branch at 863-593-6364 to set up an appointment for safe deposit box entry.
