SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommended a new position requiring a law enforcement or military background to oversee district safety and security.
The School Board agenda item was added after the original agenda was posted more than a week ago. The School Board will consider the new position when it meets today at 5:30 p.m.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Monday with all the emphasis on safety the district is looking for an individual whose sole focus would be safety and security.
“We have come a long way from where we have been, there is still a lot of work to be done,” he said. “The work will never be done because there won’t be a point when the district believes it can finalize what needs to be done concerning safety.”
It is an ongoing project that includes tweaking the newest practices and recommendations, Lethbridge said.
The position would also focus on the mental health side to make sure the district is proactive in making sure that students who are in need are getting help before there is an incident, he said.
“It is great to have plans and preparations so if something happened teachers, staff and administrators would all know how to respond, but the goal is to be able to handle the specific situation before they ever get to the incident,” Lethbridge said.
The starting pay for a director position is $74,758, he noted.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said she has mixed feelings about the safety director position.
“Now granted I’m all about safety,” she said. Lethbridge, along with coordinating with the sheriff’s department, has done a phenomenal job in getting in place safety plans and coordinating drills, she said.
Howerton said she realizes the funding for the position would come from state Safe Schools dollars that have helped with funding school resource officers plus many other security-related needs such as cameras and fencing.
Instead of adding a position, Howerton said she would rather see Lethbridge’s focus be deputy superintendent/safety and possibly relook at the manager position in human resources and adding monies there to help in the recruitment and retention of teachers.
But, she is open to hear what all the duties would be of the director of safety and security.
There are 20 performance responsibilities listed for the position including:
• Formulates safety and security policies and procedures to comply with state law and assists schools and facilities in the development of site-specific procedures.
• Provides necessary technical assistance, training and resources to students, district staff, faculty and the threat assessment teams related to district safety and security, including active shooter training.
• Serves as a liaison between the school system, public safety agencies, school resource officers, community law enforcement agencies, emergency management agencies and fire departments in the development and implementation of the district wide plan for operating safe schools.
