SEBRING — A district payroll clerk is calling for her fellow school support workers to vote down the tentative contract agreement and also calls for the decertification of the school support personnel union.
At Tuesday’s meeting of The School Board of Highlands County, payroll clerk Marcia Percy said she wanted to talk about the non-instructional proposed contract.
“The 2% raise plus a step of 2% is good and I am appreciative,” she said.
The food service workers, bus operators and mechanics are also receiving another 5% increase because they are moving up a whole pay grade, Percy noted.
All of these groups of employees are deserving of the additional pay raise, she said. The food service workers and bus operators also moved up a pay grade last year so this is two pay grades in two years.
Percy said she has worked in the district’s payroll department for 19 years and she doesn’t remember this situation occurring before.
“These changes I feel have turned the pay scale upside down,” she said.
The pay schedule is based on levels of responsibility and certification and now the three groups have been moved so she believes it is “out of wack,” Percy said.
Some paraprofessionals and clerical people, who are critical to the operation of each school and have numerous skills, are now paid less than other employees on their campus, she said. The lowest food service worker starts at pay grade seven while a para starts at a pay grade eight, unless they have additional credentials.
“Now that money is better than it has been in the past, I believe the first focus should have been on loyal employees who have worked nine years, in which they only had three years where they advanced a step,” Percy said.
Support personnel do not have performance pay like instructional; it is just the job you are doing and the years on the job, she said.
“I can’t believe the union would agree to such a divisional situation, this is one reason I am working to de-certify the non-instructional union,” Percy said.
Currently, only 22% of the non-instructional employees pay union dues, yet the union controls the rest of the support personnel, she said.
“We have only received three steps in nine years, so how is that union working for you,” Percy said. “Now that the money situation is better, we agreeing to this kind of proposal just kind of baffles me.
“I am voting against this contract and hope that others will join me and would hope if it does pass, that the board would reconsider some of the parts of this proposal.”
A new para hired tomorrow, with no experience, will make $12,483. If that para wants health insurance and dental insurance that will cost them $11,600, so their net check will be less than $40 each pay day, Percy said.
Another school support worker posted Percy’s statement on the Highlands teachers Facebook page “Teachers United for Educational Excellence.”
Tammy Mortensen stated, “I will be voting ‘no’ on Aug. 13. I urge everyone to vote ‘no,’ requesting we go back to the table and negotiate some more.”
The state teachers union area representative and chief negotiator for the unions, Jim Demchak, replied on Facebook to the statements about contract negotiations and the union.
“We have been fighting for a $10 minimum for thee years,” he said. “No luck.
“Where is everyone while we are begging in negotiations? Where are the members? Oh, wait there are not many. You don’t think for a moment the district doesn’t know your density? Teachers showed up for their negotiations.”
The salary study drives the district’s financial offers, Demchak said. Yes, the union asked for the extra 5% for food service because there is no cost to the budget. “Food service is an independent island of money and we want to put every penny available into the employees’ pocket.”
Bus drivers, even after two consecutive 5% bumps, are still the lowest paid as compared to all surrounding counties, he said.
The union pointed out in the opening proposal that WAWA is coming and their pay and benefits are going to drain away many School Board employees. Then what? Demchak said.
“We are constantly fighting for respect for all support staff employees,” he said. “It is a work in progress as the mindset of many is only teachers are important.”
(1) comment
Unions once served a very useful purpose. No more. They realized after their demands put a number of companies out of business (steel, paper,textile,etc.) that their only hope was to turn to public services because any government can't "go out of business" and they can hold them hostage . I saw this first hand while in PA. On a home worth $300k county taxes where $940.00 But school taxes(with a total enrollment of about 2000 students) was $3400 70% of that amount went to pay teacher pensions and benefits.
The only hope to control this is for leaders to grow a pair and on the next negotiation pull a Reagan. Remember the air traffic controllers? Fire them all then tell them they can still have a job or move.
