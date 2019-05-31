SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has not yet ruled on whether certain witness testimony or a certain piece of evidence would be admissible in the Markland murder case.
He has taken in three and a half hours of testimony and arguments, and still had case precedent to review as of noon Thursday. The most potentially damaging piece of evidence was a video recording, made without permission by a friend of Phillip Justin Markland, 35, as Markland argued with his uncle on June 15, 2014 — just a few hours, or even less than an hour, before Markland and his uncle shot each other.
Thomas Markland, 61, died of his injuries. Accounts of the day vary somewhat, but according to Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, they corroborate in regard to the younger Markland’s behavior that day, some of the things he said, and his general demeanor.
The original incident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. June 15, 2014. At 11:16 p.m., Thomas Markland called 911 to report he’d shot his nephew in the head.
While Thomas Markland was asking for an ambulance to come to his home at 122 Hill Court, in the Jack Creek area of Sebring, dispatchers could hear yelling and then gunshots.
In a secondary phone call, Justin Markland reported to dispatchers that his uncle had shot him and “I shot him dead,” according to an arrest report dated June 23, 2014, after Highlands County sheriff’s deputies charged Phillip Markland with his uncle’s death.
The District 10 Medical Examiner found Thomas Markland had a gunshot wound to the left forearm, two to the right forearm, five to his chest, and 17 wounds to the back and left side of his head — 25 total.
Since his arrest, Phillip Markland has had at least two rulings against him by Estrada in regard to his defense. In 2016, he argued that he shot his uncle 25 times in self-defense under the “stand your ground” law. Estrada made the ruling immediately after hearing the case from the Public Defender’s Office.
In 2018, Phillip Markland pursued that defense again, citing changes in the stand your ground law that said prosecutors must prove the defendant did not have fear for his life.
Phillip Markland argued he had fear for his life because his uncle had already shot him once. Prosecutors argued, since his uncle was calling 911, that fear was not justified.
Estrada ruled the changes in the law are not retroactive, and denied the request.
On Thursday, Estrada heard from Phillip Markland’s brother, his best friend since age 15, sheriff’s deputies, a paramedic and a psychologist all attached to this case.
Pat Markland Jr., his brother, told Estrada that Phillip Markland was supposed to gather with the family around the time of the shooting for a Father’s Day celebration, and had ridden a train from Miami for the event.
He and Phillip Markland’s friend, Jesse Voories, both said Phillip Markland was “acting strange” in a way he had in the past when he would talk about God or claim to actually be Jesus Christ.
Pat Markland said his brother’s behavior made him so uncomfortable, he asked him to leave.
Voories said he was to drive Phillip Markland to the train station, but Phillip Markland opted to stay with his uncle, where he had stayed previously.
While there, nephew and uncle got into a heated conversation that Voories, without asking, recorded on video using his phone.
That video is now in evidence, and although shown in Thursday’s hearing, will not be described here unless Estrada rules it will be admissible in court.
Defense attorney Robert Norgard Norgard has argued that without permission of everyone in the room, the video is illegal and should not be allowed.
Houchin has argued that there was not reasonable expectation of privacy with a third party in the room — Voories — and the video speaks to Phillip Markland’s state of mind prior to being shot.
Houchin further argues that the video has been presented by Phillip Markland’s attorneys in two previous hearings: His bond hearing and the stand your ground hearing.
By being entered into evidence already for those hearings, Houchin argues that any questions of admissibility are now irrelevant.
At that point in Thursday’s hearing, Phillip Markland spoke against Norgard’s advice, telling Estrada that only still images from the video were used.
Norgard argues that something that has been admitted into court should be allowed to be removed from court if found to be questionable, such as the recording.
Other testimony from Highlands County paramedic Clinton Walker Jr., Deputy Sheriffs Michael P. Morse and Jacob Lee Riley, and by Sheriff’s Detective Robert Charles St. Laurent speak to Phillip Markland acting erratically, displaying irritation, agitation, aggression and further statements of being Jesus Christ.
However, not everyone heard or saw the same behavior or statements at the same time. Norgard has argued that Phillip Markland would have been in an agitated state after being shot in the head and would appear out of sorts at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where St. Laurent saw him, because of being medicated.
Robert Neale, sheriff’s detective, spoke to questions Norgard had about Phillip Markland’s custodial interview at Highlands County Jail, where the defendant allegedly said several times he wanted to do what a mentor had told him and not talk any further without an attorney.
Phillip Markland did say that, but he never said he wanted an attorney, nor did he stop talking, Neale said, despite having gotten a Miranda warning by Detective Kimberly Gunn and appearing to understand that warning.
Estrada has not yet issued a ruling on any of the matters at hand.
