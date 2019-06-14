SEBRING — Some teachers are concerned about protecting their anonymity when completing evaluations of school administrators, according to School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Howerton said she had spoken to Superintendent Brenda Longshore about some incidents that have happened at schools during the teachers’ evaluation of school administrators.
Howerton wondered if the evaluation surveys are anonymous, why do teachers receive individual emails stating the survey has not been received yet.
“I don’t know how we can assure our teachers’ evaluations are anonymous; they are just really struggling,” she said. “I think the only way we are going to get true communication is to get their trust that it is anonymous. Some have even mentioned about maybe having a lockbox.”
District Director of Management Information Services Darrell Layfield said the surveys are completely anonymous with the platform the district uses.
Howerton said some teachers want to do the evaluations on paper, but that would be time consuming.
Layfield said a paper-based survey would not allow the ability to read it and make comparisons.
The survey is deployed through an email in order to target the instructional staff properly and get one response from each teacher about their administrators, he explained.
Another option is to do a link to the survey, but you could have multiple responses from one person, Layfield said. With an email it goes to that person, and it states clearly that once that particular survey is used, it cannot be used again.
The anonymity is inside of “SurveyMonkey” where it does not collect anything, he said. This survey method is the only way to get a percentage of the completed surveys among 40 educators at a school and also assure that each teacher does only one survey.
Layfield said the district can look at other survey products or do it without using email where teachers would enter their response in a monitored computer setting.
In going to an analog survey system you lose the ability to do keyword searches to see if there is a common theme in the surveys, he said.
Howerton told Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that the superintendent uses the evaluations in major decisions and staff feels reluctant to voice their concerns openly, Howerton said.
“I have always felt communication is the key to accountability and effectiveness,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.