SEBRING — Kyle Woodrow Kinnaman, 21, was arrested Monday night by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent adult.
Kinnaman was on felony probation when he called 911 to report that his girlfriend had stolen his shotgun. He informed dispatch that the girlfriend was on felony probation.
When the deputy arrived, at the residence, he could not find Kinnaman. He finally reached him by phone. According to the arrest report, Kinnaman told them his roommate found the shotgun at Kinnaman’s house on Fara Street behind the dresser where it had fallen.
The deputy wrote in the report that a record check on Kinnaman showed he was adjudicated a delinquent for corruption by threat on a public servant which is a third-degree felony.
About 10:30 p.m., the deputy met Kinnaman at a gas station on U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 to inspect the firearm. The deputy wrote in his report that the gun was a Titian Arms 12 Gauge Shotgun and that he also seized it because Kinnaman was an adjudicated as a delinquent.
Kinnaman had other charges that were expunged, and Kinnaman told the deputy that his lawyer worked with the court so he could own the gun. The deputy said Kinnaman purchased the gun at a local shop after he was 21 years old.
On Wednesday, the deputy contacted the Highlands County Clerk of Court’s juvenile division. Officials reported no records were expunged and gave the deputy a copy of the adjudication records.
The deputy checked with the State Attorney’s Office and those records had not been expunged either. Neither the Clerk of Courts or the State Attorney’s Office could access those records.
The deputy checked with the record’s department at the Sheriff’s Office. Finally, the record’s division was able to pull the documents the deputy needed. According to the records, Kinnaman was not allowed to own a gun. He met the deputy and he was arrested for possessing the weapon.
