AVON PARK — A suspect in a stolen car speeds through a construction zone at 100 miles per hour, almost hitting an off-duty deputy, and flees arrest.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 19, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Gonzalez was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence and driving without a valid license.
On Wednesday deputies were reportedly informed that Gonzalez had stolen a motor vehicle that his roommate had been given permission to use. The owner of the vehicle advised deputies that she had not given Gonzalez permission to use the vehicle.
According to the roommate, Gonzalez had taken the blue Ford Escape while he was sleeping. A deputy called Gonzalez on his cell phone, and Gonzalez told the deputy that he had taken the vehicle, but he would be right back, authorities say.
Around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, deputies reportedly saw the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flare Road. Units began following the Ford Escape, but Gonzalez attempted to flee at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
While fleeing from law enforcement officers, Gonzalez allegedly drove through a construction zone at a speed of 100 miles per hour, and he almost hit an off-duty deputy who was working a road detail at the time.
However, the off-duty deputy was able to deploy stop sticks on the vehicle, the report states. Due to heavy left front tire damage, the vehicle soon became inoperable, and Gonzalez allegedly exited the roadway and struck a phone box owned by Century Link, damaging it to the point that it would no longer operate.
Deputies approached the vehicle and ordered Gonzalez to show his hands, but he still attempted to drive away, the report states. Despite his attempts to move the vehicle, the Ford Escape was unable to move because it was damaged and stuck in the sand.
After the K-9 deputy arrived on the scene with his canine, Gonzalez exited the vehicle. The suspect was arrested, and deputies discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license, the report states.
Authorities say Gonzalez fled from Illinois in 2018 after being placed on probation for sexual exploitation of a child less than 13 years of age. Illinois did not issue a warrant for his arrest, even though he fled the state while on probation.
The charge for sexual exploitation occurred when Gonzalez was a minor, so he was not required to register in Highlands County.
