SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department made an arrest around 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the Citrus Terrace Apartment shooting that took place at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Joe Cecil Mack III, of Sebring, was arrested by SPD and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office booked him into the county’s jail.
According to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, Mack is being charged with “shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm within a residential area.”
Hart said investigators are still working on a motive for the shooting. No injuries were reported from the incident.
“All indication is that it is related to the shooting the prior evening,” Hart said.
He was referring to the Tuesday night shooting of an unidentified male victim who shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in front of “The Spot,” a bar. Shots fired were called into the Sebring Police non-emergency line and authorities found the man shot in the torso near Booker Avenue. The victim has invoked Marsy’s Law and does not want his name released.
The scene is less than a quarter of a mile away from the Wednesday morning shooting.
The apartment complex did have video surveillance. The Crime Scene Investigation Unit was at the Citrus Terrace apartment complex most of the day Wednesday processing the scene.
“Our investigators did a great job,” Hart said.
Mack was arrested in December 2018 for battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence after head butting an officer and spitting in the eye of another. Mack was being arrested in connection with two shootings that took place in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, 2018.
In the Dec. 18, 2018 shooting, a 57-year-old female was shot in the back side. Authorities believe she just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
At approximately 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2018, shots were fired near a residence in Washington Heights, but no one was injured. “During the investigation, officers located spent .22 caliber casings approximately 150 feet from the residence the victim was at,” the arrest report states.
Police are still seeking information on the Tuesday night shooting. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Police Detective Stephen Williams at 863-471-5108 or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Tips are anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.
