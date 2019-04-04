AVON PARK — Daniel Galarza, 19, a fugitive from the law and wanted by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Wednesday in Wilson, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, unless Galarza fights extradition, he should be back in the county by next week.
HCSO officials said that even if Galarza does fight extradition, it is usually futile when the matter is between states.
Galarza was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and armed robbery in connection with a shooting that occurred at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018 at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
As previously reported, three people allegedly shot at and injured two male victims. A 21-year old male victim was grazed with a bullet, while a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the collarbone. Both were taken to a local hospital; the minor was transferred to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.
Authorities think that Galarza, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was the trigger man. The Sheriff’s Office has an FBI task force officer who was in contact with the FBI task force officer at Wilson Police Department. The three agencies worked together and Wilson PD was able to arrest Galarza Wednesday.
Another suspect in the December 2018 shooting is still at large. Sebastian Martinez, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, has a warrant out for his arrest for two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A probation violation charge will also be added, authorities say. Officials said Sebastian was arrested for having a concealed weapon when he was 15 years old.
Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels was arrested Dec. 3, 2018 and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
Law enforcement has indicated the incident was related to an illegal drug deal.
Anyone with information of Martinez’s whereabouts are asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7201. Tips can be called in anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS and may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.