SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Dwight Cleon Hankerson Jr., 29, of Sebring, a suspect linked to the shooting that took place Friday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
According to Cmdr. Curtis Hart, Hankerson will be charged with attempted murder without premeditation (attempted second degree murder) and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
Hart released the uncooperative victim’s identity as Cameron D’Vaughnte Ancrum, 27, of Sebring. Since the shooting on Friday, the victim has been released from an out-of-county trauma hospital. He is still refusing to work with law enforcement.
Police officials say Hankerson shot Ancrum in the upper torso but would not release the type of caliber or other information they felt would jeopardize the investigation.
Hart said there was no clear cut motive as of press time on Monday. Officials say the incident took place at 2:30 p.m. Friday. It is important to note the elementary schools dismiss at about 2 p.m. and the middle and high school students are dismissed at 3 p.m. Hart said it was not a drive-by style shooting as both men were in the street.
Hankerson has several previous court cases in the Clerk of County Courts website database. They range from traffic violations to drug possession to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He has an open court case from July 17 for possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.
Police are seeking anyone with information to come forward by calling Detective Ryan Brand at 863-471-5108. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you to the sorry judge that freed this guy before!!!! Put this judge in jail as well!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.