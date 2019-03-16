SEBRING — Officials have released information that Gary Tyrone Danielle, 48, is wanted for the murder of Laurie Marie Pietscher, 28, of Sebring.
Pietscher was found dead Oct. 19, 2018, near a business at 3712 N. 15th St. in Tampa. Within the week, police there determined she was murdered.
Joel Crosby, owner of The Wild Hawg in Sebring, helped Pietscher’s parents distribute posters for CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay on the case last fall and also will refer people to Heartland CrimeStoppers, since the two are working together on this case.
Art Pietscher, Laurie’s father, called the Highlands News-Sun on Feb. 14 to report Danielle was indicted by the Tampa Grand Jury for his daughter’s murder.
Since then, the Highlands News-Sun sought to confirm this through official sources, to no avail. Meanwhile, Danielle’s photo appeared on social media with news of the indictment.
“The problem now is the authorities do not know where he is,” a Feb. 14 post stated. “For those that don’t already know ... the suspect also goes by the street or nickname of ‘Shorty’ since he is a dwarf in the mid 4 foot (sic) in height range.”
The post told of a $5,000 reward from CrimeStoppers for anyone who helps find Danielle, noting that he did live in Sebring and had been seen in the area of Sun ‘n Lake Special Improvement District.
Crosby, a former New York police officer and current private investigator, stated online he would gladly apprehend Danielle himself.
Meanwhile, the Highlands News-Sun continued to seek comment or confirmation from the Tampa Police Department, District 13 State Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Tampa Bay CrimeStoppers, Heartland CrimeStoppers and both the Hillsborough and Highlands County Sheriff’s Offices.
Of those who were available to speak, none could find a public record available of his indictment or warrant.
Danielle did have a record with the Florida Department of Corrections, however. On April 17, 2014, he was sentenced to seven years and seven months for three robberies with a deadly weapon, two in October 2003 and one in March 2004; cocaine possession in January 2014; and battery by detainee in February 2014.
On Thursday, a month to the day after Art Pietscher reported the indictment, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office made a social media post about the warrant.
Both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believe Danielle may be in the Highlands County area, based on a post to the Sheriff’s Office social media page.
Forensic evidence has linked Danielle to Pietscher’s murder, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Also, she was last seen alive in Sebring and allegedly went to Tampa with Danielle, who is described as a heavyset black male, standing 4 feet, 10 inches.
Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Detective Trey Marley at 863-991-2202 or tmarley@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
