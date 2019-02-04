AVON PARK — Councilwoman Maria Sutherland suggested Avon Park follow suit with the county and other municipalities by allowing earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.
At a recent council meeting, Sutherland requested that Avon Park consider what was passed at the county level because Avon Park will be, “the only city or area in the county without this benefit to our local businesses.
“I was hoping that the council would actually look at this and consider it favorably so that we can move forward with having the alcohol changed here in the city to mimic exactly what Sebring, the county and Lake Placid have.”
Then they would all be competitive for the same types of business, she said, noting that local restaurants are behind the change.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the only difference would be the time for alcohol sales on Sunday.
Currently alcohol sales are prohibited between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sundays in Avon Park. Following the municipalities and the county, would allow Sunday alcohol sales to begin at 7 a.m.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he read it when the county did it and he disagrees with it 100 percent.
“I think it is ridiculous that we close the bars on a Sunday morning [2 a.m.] and then we open up at 7 a.m.,” he said. The only people it would benefit are people who are fishing who need to get their alcoholic beverages to take with them.
Barnard said he lived in south Florida for almost 50 years with the standard that alcohol sales didn’t start until 1 p.m. on Sunday. It was called the football ordinance because those who liked to watch football would have to buy their alcohol Saturday night or miss the beginning of the game on Sunday.
To open alcohol sales to that early on Sunday morning, he is against it 100 percent, Barnard reiterated.
Anderson commented, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
If there were businesses that were saying the current law is hurting them then he would “get it,” he said.
Sutherland said, the city’s businesses would be competing with other businesses that have earlier alcohol sales.
“If you want to have a beer with your pizza at noon, you can’t,” she said.
Anderson said that would be a small amount of people who would want to do that.
Sutherland said if the council didn’t approve it, Avon Park would be the only place in Highlands County without it.
Anderson countered, “Or you could say that Avon Park is the most moral city in Highlands County.”
He wants whatever the majority of the people want, Anderson said.
Sutherland said she would like to revisit the issue.
