AVON PARK — At Saturday’s budget workshop, City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland stated she was leaving in protest and would not approve the budget. She said she believed it is an abuse in the way things are done.
On Tuesday she informed Highlands News-Sun, “I left the meeting in protest because it was clear to me that policies were broken and the council was clearly unaware of those policies. Because it was newly discovered at that budget meeting that those policies were broken and I had nothing to back it up, it made no sense for me to sit there and spew what I knew when we would only go in circles and we would still have to wait later on to validate my claim.
“I will have proof of what I am saying at the Saturday (Aug. 24) workshop.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Sutherland pointed out on the budget that the most recent hiring for an executive position was making around $60,000 a year and was going to get 25% applied to her retirement.
This prompted discussion on whether other department heads or city executives were also getting 25% toward their retirement and there was no answer provided, he said.
“There was a couple of us who thought that was excessive and I think it is, especially for somebody who was just hired and offer them a 25% retirement bonus after the first year,” Barnard said.
At this Saturday’s workshop, if it is related that everyone else got that benefit that could prompt an open discussion, he said.
“I do think if the last two city managers and their department heads, if they didn’t get 25%, I think that is excessive and would definitely be a point of discussion from my point, too,” Barnard said.
Barnard noted the city manager’s position has been to try to hire the most qualified people, and people with experience and education and that is good. But, paying them top dollar salaries that might be offered in a larger city, that is kind of a stretch especially when you hire them from “day one” at top dollar.
Flowers will listen to the opinions of all five members of the City Council on Saturday, Barnard said. “I am hopeful that we will come to something that will make everybody satisfied with the budget overall.”
The budget needs to be lawfully approved by the fourth week in September. That place is falling apart with cronyism and government secrecy in the shadows. They don’t even post the agenda packet online. Besides where is the city audit? All of the new big money positions added bubble Flowers should of produced a budget and audit in a timely manner for the public and board to review.
