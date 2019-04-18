LAKE PLACID — Three children and three adults were all seriously injured in an early Thursday morning crash involving three cars at the U.S. 27 and County Road 29 intersection. Multiple helicopters picked up the victims at the old Georgia Pacific plant and from AdventHealth Lake Placid campus.
The injured children were airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Two of the adults were airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers and a third adult sent to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, Chelsea Crago, 29, of Lake Placid, was driving northbound at 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 27 in her 2014 Chrysler 300. A black 2018 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Lance Santiago, 36, of Sebring, was heading west from CR 29 to cross over the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 to enter the intersection and drive southbound on U.S. 27. This action was a violation of Crago’s right of way, the report states.
The front of Crago’s Chrysler struck the driver’s side front door of the RAV 4 and pushed it into the intersection. The RAV 4 turned counterclockwise and hit a third vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler 200. The Chrysler 200 was driven by Dustin Osteen, 30, of Lake Placid. Osteen was stopped in the left turn lane and was waiting to turn onto CR 29.
Osteen’s car had minimal damage to the front left bumper and was turned to face southwest. Osteen was able to back his car up onto the median and off of U.S. 27.
Osteen and his passenger, a 6-year-old child, were uninjured. Osteen said he saw the Lake Country Elementary School placard, which is needed to drop off and pick up children, in one of the vehicles. His son knew one of the female victims who was bleeding, so he had his son turn away until the boy’s mother arrived on the scene to take him to school.
“We were so lucky,” Osteen said. “The FHP trooper said it was a good thing I was stopped where I was or we would have been hurt bad. This was horrible, it really scared me; I had my son with me.”
Crago’s passengers were a 7-year-old female, a 6-year-old male and a 11-year-old female, according to the report.
Santiago had an unidentified female passenger with him; both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. The report shows each had seat belts on. Santiago had to be extracted from the car by cutting the driver’s side door off the frame.
Osteen talked to the female passenger in Santiago’s vehicle because she was screaming and asking where her kids were. Osteen tried to calm her by telling her they had just dropped them off at school.
The report states Crago and the children in her car were wearing seat belts. There is no word on charges until the crash investigation is over.
This is a bad intersection, and so is the intersection at Old SR8 and US27. With more people moving into the area, we need a solution to the problem of congestion and unsafe movement of vehicles trying to get out into traffic on 27. North and southbound vehicles on 27 are regularly disregarding the 55mph speed limit. Fatalities are bound to occur.
