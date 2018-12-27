Tahoe rolls on Goflview Road

SEBRING — Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and Sebring fire crews prepare a man for transport after his maroon Chevrolet Tahoe SUV rolled over at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Golfview Road.
The single-vehicle accident occurred on the curve just west of the Caddy Shack on Golfview Road. The condition of the male driver is unknown although he appeared alive and conscious.
Sebring police are still investigating and don’t yet have a cause for wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.