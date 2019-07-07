SEBRING — The Fourth of July weekend in Highlands County kicked off with the annual fireworks shows, barbecues and time off with the family. This year, the festivities were capped off with a discussion of the Battle of Kursk...and video games.
The Military Sea Services Museum honored the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk with an all-day event that featured a detailed and informative presentation by Micah Marsh, models, snacks and tank-based video games. The museum, with Marsh’s help, set up a Playstation 4 and an Xbox One video game systems. These video game systems were each hooked up to a projector and displayed onto screens.
The PS4 ran the game, “War Thunder,” a tank battle simulation. The Xbox One ran “World of Tanks.” Children, teens and adults alike were invited to try each game to simulate tank battles, including famous ones like the Battle of Kursk. According to Marsh, “War Thunder” was the more realistic simulation, while “World of Tanks” had more of an arcade feel.
“This is the most realistic game you’ll play for tanks, planes and ships,” said Marsh.
Marsh graduated from Sebring High School this year and at age 19, is a self-proclaimed history buff with a love for armor. Marsh says that service and helping others was instilled in him at an early age by his parents.
“I have a passion for service,” Marsh said.
He was named an Honorary Member of the Military Sea Services Museum and was accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, where he plans to take part in their Air Force ROTC program while majoring in Global Conflict Studies. He loves to talk battles and armor, but it’s the people he finds most fascinating. “It’s not so much the machines but the men and women behind them.”
During this special event, the museum offered free admission and a light snack. Museum personnel and volunteers were on-hand to give free tours and answer any questions. Marsh gave his presentation on the Battle of Kursk in the museum’s library, which filled up fast and stayed full for some time. The presentations discussed the history of the German-Soviet Campaign in which over two million soldiers fought across the Western Ukraine for six weeks.
The tank games saw crowds, as well, with children or teens accompanying older family members to the event.
The Battle of Kursk was fought during WWII between Soviet and German forces. The battle was fought near the city of Kursk in the Soviet Union and is “considered to be the turning point of the War on the Eastern Front,” said Marsh. The museum called it the largest tank battle in history.
The museum’s curator, Fred Carino, was happy with the turnout and says this may not be the last time they break out the gaming consoles.
“There’s a game called “World of Warships. We might try to recreate the Battle of Midway or something,” Carino said.
The Military Sea Services Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and is at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring. For information, call 863-385-0992 or visit milseasvcmuseum.org.
