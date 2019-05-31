SEBRING — Not all contingencies are foreseeable in a hurricane or other natural disaster, but the best defense is a good offense.
The tax fee Disaster Sales Tax Holiday starts today and runs through Thursday, June 6. The discount is part of a tax-relief package (HB 7123) that lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved earlier this month.
The six-month 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts Saturday and runs until Nov. 30. In Highlands County, and through most of Florida, the season is met with anxiety. Eyes are glued to the forecaster’s spaghetti models in the tropics as if sheer will and hope could steer storms away from the peninsula.
Perhaps time would be better spent preparing ahead of the storms. State and Highlands County Emergency Operation Centers always preach the importance to being prepared. Not everyone heeds those warnings, as was found out in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath.
Highlands County Emergency Management Manager Tosh Reiss said it’s important to have a disaster emergency kit with supplies already in it when season begins. She urged people to take action soon.
“Take advantage of the tax break week to make purchases,” Reiss said. “With the money saved from the taxes, maybe buy a few more supplies. It is time to stock up on the basic items.”
The aim of the tax holiday is to reduce the overall financial barriers to families who want to prepare ahead of the storms that will inevitably come ashore this season. Not everything is tax free so be sure to visit floridarevenue.com/disasters for a complete listing. A clickable link will detail qualifying items. The page will also give examples to readers and business owners and explain how gift cards, coupons, BOGOs and shipping are to be handled and more.
Here are the qualifying items that can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue website:
Selling for $10 or less:
Reusable ice packs.
Selling for $20 or less:
Portable light source powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas.
Can be candles, flashlights or lanterns.
Selling for $25 or less:
Any gas or diesel fuel container including LP gas or kerosene containers.
Selling for $30 or less:
Batteries, including rechargeable type: These sizes only, AAA-cell, C-cell, 6-volt, AA-cell, D-cell and 9-volt.
Automobile and boat batteries are not included in the tax holiday.
Coolers and ice chests that are nonelectrical for food storage.
Selling for $50 or less:
Bungee cords.
Ground anchor systems.
Radios powered by solar, hand-crank or battery, two-way or weather band.
Ratchet straps.
Tarps.
Tie-down kits.
Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting.
Selling for $750 or less:
Portable generators used to provide light, communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.
The week-long sales tax holiday is expected to save shoppers $800,000, nearly one-tenth of the total tax-package savings projected for the fiscal year beginning July 1, according to state economists.
News Service of Florida contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.