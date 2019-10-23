By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — All the school level Teachers of the Year and School-Related Employees of the Year have been congratulated and announced at their schools and the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year awardees have also been announced.
Since there is a long process from the local, regional, state and then national level in the selection of the National Teacher of the Year, this year’s educator honorees are known as Teacher of the Year 2021, and for the School Board of Highlands County they are:
• Kindergarten Learning Center — Justina Martin.
• Avon Elementary — Lisa Elder.
• Cracker Trail Elementary — Melissa Adames Duran.
• Fred Wild Elementary — Jessica Whitaker.
• Lake Country Elementary — Ashley Tomlinson.
• Lake Placid Elementary — Mary Campbell.
• Memorial Elementar — Briana Cox.
• Park Elementary — Krystal Brown.
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — Lanita Roth.
• Woodlawn Elementary — Dara Judah.
• Avon Park Middle — Jennifer Zoky.
• Hill-Gustat Middle — Kaneisha Hamilton.
• Lake Placid Middle — Stacy Rockwood.
• Sebring Middle — Stephanie Scheipsmeier.
• Avon Park High — Cynthia Barrett.
• Lake Placid High — Jose Ramirez.
• Sebring High — Jennifer DeWitt.
• District Office — Caroline Livingston
• Principal of the Year 2020 — Lake Placid High — Kevin Tunning.
• Assistant Principal of the Year 2020 — Avon Park High — Kimberly Riley.
School Related Employee of the Year 2020:
• Kindergarten Learning Center — Monika Owens.
• Avon Elementary — Maria Cuellar.
• Cracker Trail Elementary — Kristine Sebring.
• Fred Wild Elementary — Chauncy Charlery.
• Lake Country Elementary — Deborah Lopes.
• Lake Placid Elementary Pamela Walker.
•Memorial Elementary — Anna Woodham.
• Park Elementary — Marsha May.
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary — Maria Persad.
• Woodlawn Elementary — Patricia Gallatin.
• Avon Park Middle — Samantha Potts.
• Hill-Gustat Middle — Jean Exume.
• Lake Placid Middle — Jackie McKee.
• Sebring Middle — Robin Ballard.
• Avon Park High — Doreen Pearlman.
•Lake Placid High — Teresa Redmon.
• Sebring High — Amberlee Rogers.
• District Office — Marangelie Ramirez Justiniano.
The annual Summit Awards, on Jan. 13 at Lake Placid High School, will bring together all the school-level winners for the naming of the district teacher and school-related employee of the year.
