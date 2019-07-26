SEBRING — The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) and The School Board of Highlands County reached a tentative salary agreement early Thursday afternoon.
Florida Education Association area representative Jim Demchak offered the following summary: grandfathered teachers $2,400 increase; “highly effective” performance pay $2,670; “effective” performance pay of $2,000; starting pay $40,000 without experience.
A posting on the Highlands teachers union Facebook page states, “Salary agreement achieved, if ratified.”
Those on the grandfathered schedule who were “effective” or “highly effective” (based on 2018-19 evaluation) will receive an increase in pay of $2,400, according to the teachers union.
Annual contract teachers who were “highly effective” (based on 2018-19 evaluation) will receive an increase in pay of $2,670.
Annual contract teachers who were “effective” (based on 2018-19 evaluation) will receive an increase in pay of $2,000.
New teachers will start at $40,000.
The ratification vote will likely be on Aug. 15, according to the teachers union.
The tentative agree is subject to approval by The School Board of Highlands County.
Demchak commented on the effort to boost starting pay, before the tentative agreement was reached and while the district’s negotiating team was in a private caucus.
The union wanted to remove money from the performance pay to put it on the starting pay to attract new teachers to the district, but the district is not interested in attracting new teachers, “that is just a feeling,” according to Demchak.
“A starting pay of $40,000 isn’t going to attract more teachers than the current $39,000 because all the districts around Highlands are at $40,000 or above,” he said.
But, the union’s efforts for a larger increase in the starting pay was unsuccessful, according to Demchak. “So we have agreed to their $40,000 starting pay.”
Avon Elementary School third-grade teachers Jackie Harris and Bobbie Abeln were among about dozen in the audience watching the negotiations in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the district office.
The district’s tentative 2019-20 budget shows the average teacher salary is $46,185 and the top teacher salary is $59,763.
