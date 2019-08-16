AVON PARK — Both the teachers and school support employees with The School Board of Highlands County approved their employment contracts.
The voting took place Tuesday at the schools and other worksites, but were tallied late in the day Wednesday at headquarters of the Highlands County Educational Association (teachers union).
The teachers ratified their contract with a 98.5% “yes” and 1.5% “no” vote with more than 75% of eligible teachers voting, according to state teachers union area representative Jim Demchak.
“This is about what we expected as the contract was a very good agreement with the school board and should help the district with retaining the top talent while rewarding the veteran teachers at the top that last year were forced to take less,” he said.
Support staff ratified their contract with a vote of 82.7% “yes” and 17.3% “no,” Demchak said. Almost 85% of eligible employees voted.
“I believe the 17.3% [who voted ‘no’] were vocal and opened some eyes to what some perceive as inequality in raises,” he stated. “That is a very good thing. I believe both the district and the union know there is work to do, but the school board put a very good offer on the table that was tweaked to retain the top quality employees and become more competitive in the area.”
That does not mean the other “job families” are less important to the success of every student in the system, Demchak said. With membership starting to grow, it will give more voices to the process of bargaining and being in a position of strength with the district.
Highlands Teachers Union President Shawna-Mae Warren stated online, “Congratulations to both units! This will go to the board for approval on the 20th.
“If the board approves the raises under the HCEA contract — those fund increases will be reflected in our Sept. 30th paycheck and will be retroactive from the first check of this school year (Aug. 31).”
The Highlands County Educational Association’s contract shows the years 2017-2020.
The Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association’s contract is listed as 2019-2022 with the contract extending to June 30, 2022.
Both contracts are included in the agenda of the School Board’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
