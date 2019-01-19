LAKE PLACID — A teenager from Lake Placid made a traffic stop on Dec. 28, 2018, allegedly pretending to be a law enforcement officer. According to a press release, he stopped a 20-year-old who was riding an ATV on a paved road.
Harrison Alexander Howes, 18, was arrested by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday at Lake Placid High School. Howes is being charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer and conducting criminal acts under the color of law. Both are third-degree felonies. He was bonded out of jail at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
On Dec. 28, 2018, Howes reportedly pulled over a person who was driving an all-terrain vehicle on a paved roadway. Howes was driving a black Ford Explorer with red emergency lights on the dashboard of the vehicle. The lights were activated at the time of the traffic stop, authorities say.
The victim discovered Howes was not a law enforcement officer, but the victim initially thought Howes might have been a plain clothes cop, the report states. Howes allegedly admitted to the victim he was not a law enforcement officer, but instead claimed to be a fire or rescue official. A few days prior to this incident, Howes had applied to be a volunteer firefighter, but his application had not been approved, authorities say.
While Howes was questioning the victim, the victim reportedly recorded the incident on a Go Pro camera. According to the arrest report, the video corresponded with the statements made by the victim.
Howes reportedly asked the victim several questions, including the following:
• What is your address?
• What is in your backpack?
• Are there weapons in your backpack?
Howes reportedly told the victim he had the authority to call a law enforcement officer and have him arrested. In addition, Howes escorted the victim back to his house, the report states.
As of October 2018, Howes was a member of the Lake Placid High School swim team, and he is a current student.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives believe Howes may have posed as a law enforcement officer before. When HCSO Public Information Offficer Scott Dressel was asked why detectives thought Howes may have posed as an officer before, Dressel said, “I don’t know.” He said he couldn’t find an answer because the detective was not on duty.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Detective Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
