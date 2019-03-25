LAKE PLACID — Saverio Telesco was released from jail and his probation restored on Monday afternoon. According to officials at the Highlands County Clerk of Courts office, Telesco appeared in front of Judge Peter Estrada around 1 p.m. Monday.
Telesco admitted to his violation of parole. His urine test came back positive for marijuana on March 1. He had the same violation while on probation for a different charge in 2015. The urine tests are a routine part of his probation. His parole was stopped while in he was incarcerated and he will not get credit for the time served.
Telesco must receive a substance abuse evaluation and comply with any treatment that is recommended. He has until 8 a.m. Tuesday to make an appearance with his probation officer.
