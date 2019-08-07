LAKE PLACID — Think of caladiums, and you think of Lake Placid, and the biggest growers and promoters of the tropical ornamental.
One of them, Terri Bates of Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums, took home the the Highlands News-Sun 2018 Highlander Agricultural Person of the Year Award.
She successfully managed the impact on her family’s business in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, answers regular requests for input into the agriculture industry, and stays busy each year helping to support/organize the annual Lake Placid Caladium Festival.
Bates is a fifth-generation Floridian and a third-generation caladium grower. She and her sister, Sheri, co-own and manage the company founded as “Bates and Sons” by their grandfather, Emmett Bates. Emmett Bates started the business after he returned from World War II to his wife, Mildred, and their daughter, Nan and two sons, Don and Fred.
Their company website, caladiumsonline.com, tells that their first caladium planting was out of a 5-gallon bucket with mixed caladium varieties.
Fred, his wife Nancy, Don and his wife Dorothy (Dot) joined the business fully in the 1970s, with Don’s and Dot’s daughters Terri, Sheri and Heidi joining in the 1980s.
At that point, it became Bates Sons & Daughters, and is now run by Terri and Sheri.
Terri Bates holds the distinction of working for a large farming corporation as its first female supervisor, as well as working as a commercial and urban extension agent in Highlands County, all before going to work for the family farm.
In 2018, in preparation for that year’s Caladium Festival in Lake Placid, Terri Bates had to say there would be a caladium bulb shortage, much like there was this year for fellow festival organizer and promoter Darlene Phypers, co-owner of Happiness Farms.
Too much rain in both years flooded fields and decimated crops.
Terri Bates told GrowerTalks.com in 2018 that the Bates’ fields had a direct hit from Irma the previous September. Both sides of the high-wind eye wall flooded and tore their plants.
Four weeks later, a tropical system dropped seven inches of rain in one day, she said, and fields flooded again.
Much like many of the citrus growers who lost both their fruit and trees to Irma and the later floods, Bates Sons & Daughters saw a huge decline — 35% — of their supply.
They worked hard to fill existing orders and make sure regular customers would get what they need, but no new orders were accepted, GrowerTalks reported.
Terri called the year “challenging” with a phone that wouldn’t stop ringing and ears that wouldn’t stop hurting.
It wasn’t the first time caladiums took a hit, but Bates survived those storms, too.
Hurricanes in 2004 blew water over the banks of Lake Istokpoga and flooded the bayheads that provide rich soil for caladium fields.
The Caladium Festival itself has also suffered from problems of too much rain. Once held toward the end of summer, in September, the festival has steadily moved toward a middle-summer event in hopes of avoiding the late-summer monsoon-style rains typical of a Florida hurricane season.
So far it’s worked. The Caladium Festival has become an anchor for Lake Placid’s summer tourism season, one of the few communities in Highlands County, even the state, to boast of summer tourism visitors.
Both Bates and Phypers have worked to keep the event a success as one of the premier niche agriculture events in the state, if not the nation.
In fact, Terri Bates branched out last Thursday when she did a one-hour seminar at the Bok Tower Caladium Festival in Lake Wales, giving a talk at the famous garden on the history of the industry along with tips on growing healthy caladiums in residential yards.
Despite all the hurricanes and fluctuating weather conditions, Bates Sons & Daughters has grown in the world of agriculture. Terri Bates has helped that along as a member of several industry boards, including the Florida Nursery Board, the Growers and Landscape Association and AmericanHort, a national association for which she recently served as chair.
AdventHealth was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet; Highlands Urgent Care sponsored the Agricultural Person of the Year category.
