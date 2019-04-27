SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to sign the proposed HB 107, which is aimed at reducing distracted driving. The House and Senate have approved the bill but are ironing out one amendment.
On Thursday, the Senate vote was a landslide on the House version of the proposed bill with 33 yeas to 5 nays. The Senate wanted to amend the bill to include a ban on all handheld devices in a work or school zone so the House has to approve or quash the amendment.
The sponsors of the House bill — Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton — anticipate the governor’s signature.
It would be appropriate for the bill to pass in April because it is Distracted Driving Awareness month.
The bill would make texting while driving a primary offense. That means a member of law enforcement can perform a traffic stop when they see someone using their cell phone to text or to talk while manually holding the phone.
Under current law, law enforcement officers have to have another reason to pull someone over before dealing with the talking/texting on a phone.
Local law enforcement supports the bill.
“We need this,” Sebring Police Department Comdr. Curtis Hart said. “This should be a primary offense. We need the authority to pull people over for being distracted.”
Hart said officers would be even busier than they are now but a reduction in traffic crashes would be worth it.
“It’s a shame that you have to have a law to state what should be common sense,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Everybody should know when you are driving a vehicle to keep your eyes on the road.
“We support the proposed law and hope it will result in a reduction of car crashes,” Blackman said.
“This law cannot [come] fast enough,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “We will be busier and it will increase the state’s revenue.”
Despite being busier, law enforcement will no longer have their hands tied to pull over talkers and texters before a wreck occurs.
“Law enforcement may be busier but in the long run, it will be worth it if we can slow the crash numbers and make the roads safer,” Fansler said.
The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles defines distracted driving as: “Distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road or mind off driving. It is extremely risky behavior that puts everyone on the road in danger.”
The FLHSMV said there are three classes of distractions: visual, taking eyes off the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; and cognitive, taking mind off driving. According to FLHSMV, texting checks all those boxes at one time.
In 2018, FLHSMV released numbers for citations given for distracted drivers. The numbers for Highlands County are low but the numbers are higher when compared to most neighboring counties.
In the “texting first offense” category, Highlands County had three citations; zero in DeSoto, Glades and Hardee counties; one in Okeechobee County; and 68 in Polk County.
In the category for repeat texting offenses, Highlands County has zero. DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Okeechobee and Polk counties all had zero as well.
In the “wearing a headset” category, Highlands County had three citations; Glades and Hardee counties had zero also; DeSoto County had one; Okeechobee County had three; and Polk County had 47.
None of these counties had any citations for texting in a school zone, first offense.
For a complete set of distracted driving citations by county, visit flhsmv.gov.
Once the bill becomes law, ignoring it will be costly. The first offense will cost $30 plus court fees, which could reach over $100. Break the law again within five years and you will pay $60 plus court fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This can't happen soon enough. The fine for the first offense should be steep. Subsequent offense should result in suspension of license for x number of months. Further offense should result in total revocation of license. Hopefully I've played my last game of "Dodge 'em Cars" with inattentive and irresponsible drivers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.