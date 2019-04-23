AVON PARK — The ninth annual Avon Park Rotary Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival comes to Donaldson Park in downtown Avon Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
No admission charge (it’s free admission and free parking) for the family-friendly event that includes bluegrass entertainment, 60 vendors, barbecue chicken dinner, blueberry lemonade, freshly picked local blueberries, and Free Kids Zone.
Avon Park Noon Rotary festival chairman Alice Oldham said blueberry lemonade is the event’s signature drink. “We did it the first year when it was just a start-up festival in the Rotary Building and we have done it every year since then,” she said. “Aljoe Hinson’s wife, who is known at the ‘queen of lemonade,’ makes the drink.”
New this year is a raffle of a model of an army jeep and an interesting bit of history with the Tin Can Tourist, Oldham said. The raffle for Willy’s civilian model army Jeep will help send local veterans on the May 4 Freedom Flight to Washington, D.C.
The Tin Can Tourist was a term used for travelers in 1919 when Ford Motor Company and another company made the only pickup trucks at the time and the owners used whatever they could to enclose the back of the pickup to travel to national parks. Later, the Tin Can referred to the metal travel trailers that the tourists pulled with their vehicles.
There is a national Tin Can Tourist organization with one of its officers from Cape Coral who will be bringing a group of campers to the Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival to provide information on the history of these early automobile tourists, Oldham said.
The blueberry-related goodies include blueberry ice cream and there will be other food items available such as hot dogs and hamburgers.
The festival’s 60 vendors have original arts and crafts, Oldham said. There are no mass produced items made overseas.
“We want to focus on local and regional artists and craftsmen,” including handmade leather belts and jewelry and the best cottage industry jams, jellies and pickles, she said.
A festival favorite, Highway 41 South bluegrass band, returns performing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For information, contact Oldham at 863-453-4299.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.