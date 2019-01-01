AVON PARK — The City of Charm experienced significant changes in 2018 as the political climate remained volatile at times.
The year started out with Julian Deleon in his seventh year as city manager, but he was aiming to leave first with an offer in Charlotte County that fell through and then actually leaving April 2, 2018, to become the DeSoto County utilities director.
June Fisher, who Deleon had hired as administrative services director in December 2017, was selected by the City Council as the new city manager, but she resigned after the Nov. 7, 2018, election.
David Flowers was selected recently by the City Council to fill the city manager position. He will begin Jan. 7.
The election of two new City Council members, Maria Sutherland and Stanley Spurlock, likely played a part in Fisher’s resignation.
After Sutherland and Spurlock were sworn into office, the City Council at a special meeting terminated on-staff City Attorney Glinda Pruitt and also let Fisher go before the completion of her 30-day notice period. City Clerk Janie Ayala announced her resignation about an hour after the special council meeting concluded.
The City Council hired former contracted attorney Gerald Buhr to serve as the interim city attorney.
Brad Batz resigned as fire chief in November after a letter from the Avon Park Fire Department union, sent to then{span} city manager June Fisher, expressed many concerns about Batz. {/span}
{span}Interim City Manager Savitri Latchmansingh selected{/span} Fire Captain Andrew Marcy to head the department.
Also, Councilwoman Brenda Gray held the deputy mayor designation for many years, but that changed with the new council with Jim Barnard approved as the new deputy mayor.
