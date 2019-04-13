SEBRING — Anyone who has ever walked a beach filled with fish kills can imagine the toll red tide and other harmful algal blooms (HABs) takes on the marine life. However, those who live in or do business near affected areas, know there is an impact on human health and economic health.
Last season’s red tide blooms were many and vast but not entirely unusual, according to Mote Marine Labs. Some floating around measured 150 feet long. They were stubborn as well. The blooms, which are normally found in the Gulf of Mexico side of Florida, eventually moved over to the Atlantic side of the peninsula.
Forecaster Tony Hurt from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Hurricane Michael had a hand in breaking the blooms up after sweeping through the Gulf but they still lingered after that. Hurt said the HABs will probably pop up again in May or June but it was too early for any official forecasts.
Mote Marine Labs is a premier red tide researcher. If a proposed bill is approved, the labs will receive millions to mitigate damage and eradicate HABs. There are untold tons of dead fish, sea creatures, and birds that were cleaned up on the shores of beaches last summer. Volunteers came from all over and some people were sent by temporary work agencies to pitch in and clean up carcasses from the affected areas.
From Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018, Mote reported 169 manatees confirmed dead with another 55 suspected dead by red tide. So far there has been one suspected manatee death due to red tide in 2019.
Many businesses, especially on the west coast, had to shut down because the neurotoxin produced by the HABs also can be found in seafood and can also cause respiratory distress in humans. Beaches were deserted due to the sight, smell and sickness surrounding red tide.
The Florida Department of Health came out with some astonishing numbers. The number of patients for respiratory and gastrointestinal visits in Sarasota were significantly higher than in hospitals that were not located near the red tide.
“On average, $22 million are lost annually (figure includes medical expenses and lost work days) during an HAB event,” DOH states on their website.
It also said Okaloosa County lost $6.5 million in hotel and restaurant industry tourist dollars. Fisheries have an annual impact of $13 to $25 million annually from HABs.
Several politicians began throwing money at Mote and others to find a solution and find it quickly. However, science takes time. VISIT FLORIDA tourism developers didn’t need that much time.
Sara Sowerby-Bagdadi, communications specialist, said the organization jumped in to help as they were dealing with two devastating issues to hit Florida.
“Following Hurricane Michael and red tide, VISIT FLORIDA launched a nearly $9 million marketing plan to highlight the Sunshine State. The multi-phased plan included more than $5 million to support the Panhandle following Hurricane Michael and nearly $4 million to assist the areas that were impacted by naturally-occurring red tide,” she said.
VISIT FLORIDA made $900,000 through Tourism Recovery Grant Program for Red Tide to affected communities. The local tourist development boards requested the funds from VISIT FLORIDA.
“Because of VISIT FLORIDA’s aggressive marketing efforts, 2018 was another record-breaking year for tourism. Florida welcomed an all-time record number of visitors last year with 126.1 million out-of-state visitors. This announcement marked the eighth consecutive record year for visitation to Florida, exceeding the previous record of 118.8 million visitors in 2017 by an astounding 6.2%,” Sowerby-Bagdadi said.
Red tide may only be conquered by a combination of science and funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.