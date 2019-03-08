VENUS — On Sunday, March 10, at 1:30 p.m., Archbold Biological Station welcomes the public to a special presentation about the natural history and behavior of gopher tortoises. These long-lived reptiles are the only tortoise found in the eastern U.S. Their deep burrows provide homes for dozens of other species, also earning them the nickname “landlords of the scrub.”
Dr. Betsie Rothermel will answer common and not-so-common questions about the tortoises. “People may be surprised to learn how complex the social life of a gopher tortoise can be,” said Rothermel, “and how many other scrub animals depend on tortoises and their burrows.”
Rothermel has been conducting research on tortoises, frogs and salamanders for the past 20 years. She is the director of the Herpetology and Restoration Ecology Programs at Archbold Biological Station.
Archbold researchers use a variety of techniques to study gopher tortoises, including radio-tracking and motion-sensor cameras that record tortoise activities and interactions at their burrows. Past researchers began marking and following individual tortoises in 1967, making Archbold the site of the longest running tortoise population study in the southeastern United States. Rothermel and other Archbold scientists still cross paths with previously marked tortoises that are now 50 to 60-plus years old.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Learning Center (east meeting room) at Archbold Biological Station, Rothermel will give a 45-minute presentation based on her fascinating research, followed by an optional 30-minute walk to see habitat occupied by tortoises (weather permitting). Closed-toe shoes, long pants, hats, and water bottles are recommended for those planning to walk. Attendees may also hike trails prior to or following the event.
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.
Archbold Biological Station is at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960 and is eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8. Visit archbold-station.org. During business hours, call 863-465-2571.
