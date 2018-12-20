SEBRING — Ribbon candy, candy canes, Reese’s trees and all other sugary delights mark the Christmas holidays, for better or worse. Some worse than others as Candystore.com has ranked the best and worst Christmas candies and reported some surprising results.
When most people think of holidays associated with candy, they think of Halloween and Valentine’s Day. Not so, says the National Confectioner’s Association, the National Retailer’s Federation and Candystore.com.
In 2017, the National Confectioner’s Association predicted candy sales this year would be $1.93 billion. This year, the National Retailer’s Federation is calling for a 4 percent increase in sales to top $2 billion. Last year’s Halloween’s haul was $2.7 billion.
It’s not too far fetched when you look at the dates the data is collected from: Black Friday through Christmas Day. In fact, Candystore.com says that much of the candy is not even eaten but used in Christmas decorations (especially candy canes) from trees to wreaths and centerpieces.
Candystore.com surveyed 13,000 of its customers to determine what candy should not be served to others, under just about any circumstances. Below is a list of confectionery no-nos.
The peppermint candy cane didn’t quite make the top 10 worst list, but it was commented on enough that Candystore.com extended its list just to include it. Despite its popularity at Christmas and its own National Candy Cane Day on Dec. 26, it is not a gastronomic delight.
1. The Christmas tree nougat candy that is individually wrapped in clear plastic, so customers can see the clever Christmas tree inside. Short of wonder how the nougat maker creates the inside tree, there is little else to recommend this candy. Chewing forever and having dental fillings un-moored should not be any part of Christmas candy fun.
2. Reindeer corn is next on the nasty list. It is like Halloween’s traditional candy but decked out in Christmas colors.
3. Christmas shaped and flavored Peeps round out the top third of the worst of the worst. The “marshmallow” candies are shaped into trees, snowmen and even extra-large gingerbread houses. In no world is there any need to have an extra-large Peep product, much less artificially favored with mint and ginger.
4. Peppermint bark came next as it appears to be a texture issue over a flavor one.
5. Cherry Cordials were placed on the list. It’s not the fault of the chocolate or the cherry but because of the oozing liquid inside.
6. Lifesaver Story Books is number six, and this one is a head scratcher. Perhaps it is because no one wants a book in their stocking. The lifesavers are great though.
7. They melt in your mouth and in you hand. White Peppermint M&M’s were hugely unpopular because of the fake peppermint flavor. If we are lucky, these will not make next year’s limited time flavors.
8. Non-peppermint candy canes. The flavors started coming out years ago, cherry, lemon, and more fruity flavors were added over the years without much backlash. However, candy canes flavored like chicken, pickle, and macaroni and cheese have made the public revolt and vote these canes into the top 10 worst candies list.
9. Ribbon candy is pretty and old fashioned. According to Candystore.com consumers, it tastes awful and should stay in the past.
10. Old Fashioned Candy mix is on the list of the worst candies, but is one of the least offensive. In general, people just feel it’s, well, old fashioned.
