SEBRING — Trey and Stella visited with summer campers on Tuesday.
Trey and Stella helped teach the elementary school-age children about helping and calming those traumatized by violence or abuse. In return, the kids petted them.
Trey and Stella are members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. Specifically, they are therapy dogs.
They and their handlers visited with children at Highlands County Family YMCA Summer Camp 2019 as part of the division’s outreach, public relations and education.
It also gives both the campers and canines a chance to socialize.
K-9 Stella, a weimeraner mix, works with Victim Advocate Elizabeth Fischer out of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The pair are a certified therapy team who assist victims of crime — most often child victims of abuse.
Just a year old, Stella was rescued from a shelter in Brevard County. After training, she started Sept. 4, 2018.
Trey, a year and a half old, is the third of a litter of seven Pembroke Welsh corgi pups.
After developing health problems, Trey was adopted by Allen C. Altvater III’s family. Altvater is a chaplain with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Trey started duty soon after the line-of-duty death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. in May 2018.
Trey began his volunteer service by accompanying Altvater at work on a regular basis.
In January 2019, Trey and Altvater completed requirements to become a certified pet therapy team.
Most days find the teams working with victims of crime, even accompanying them to court hearings and trials.
Fischer demonstrated for campers that Stella knows how to be quiet and stay quiet, when need be.
Fischer said she and Altvater try to get out with their K-9 partners to every school in the county during the school year.
When school is not in session, they hit the summer camps.
Trey frequently lifts up on his hind legs to reach and greet adults. Stella is a bit more shy and subdued, but Stella will “speak” where Trey normally doesn’t.
Alexis Miller, youth development coordinator at YMCA, said the session with the K-9 therapy dogs gave the campers a welcome break after an intense science project of building towers with soda straws.
The summer camp includes a STEAM curriculum (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) with lessons and activities in arts and crafts, daily swimming and swim stroke development, water safety, health and fitness education, wall climbs, music, cooking, life skills, indoor games, sports, bicycle safety and field trips.
YMCA CEO Michael Batiato said the K-9’s visit was a great way to give the campers some fun time with dogs they can pet while learning of the work the K-9 teams do in the community.
All told there were 80-90 campers at Tuesday’s session. That’s a lot of petting hands.
