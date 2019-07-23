Lake Placid was voted “America’s Most Interesting Town” in an online contest sponsored by Reader’s Digest magazine in December 2012. Known as the Caladium Capital of the World, Lake Placid has 27 lakes, a multitude of beautiful murals that depict the town’s history, Toby’s Clown School and the historical Happiness Tower, which rises 270 feet above ground (the tower is no longer open to the public).
The following are some of the things locals and visitors alike can do in and around Lake Placid during this year’s Caladium Festival.
Murals, walking tour
Forty-seven murals grace buildings throughout Lake Placid. Trash containers are also decorated. Visit the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 18 N. Oak Ave. to see The Mural Gallery, which houses original renderings. A short video details the murals’ history. There is no charge. Call 863-414-2394.
Caladium tiles
This permanent installation of 25 tiles came about to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the festival and to honor the town of Lake Placid as the Caladium Capital of the World. Each tile depicts different varieties of caladiums representative of local growers. The tiles are affixed to buildings in downtown Lake Placid, with six additional tiles on display on the front of the chamber building on Oak Avenue. This is a free, self-guided tour. For more information, visit the chamber office at 18 N. Oak Ave.
Arts and crafts booths
Close to 100 food vendors and arts and crafts booths will be present. The booths will be set up near Stuart Park, along Pine Avenue and Interlake Boulevard. Several food vendors, along with a beer garden and a wine tent, will be located in Stuart Park.
Plants for sale
Caladium plants will be for sale throughout the festival. Bates Sons & Daughters will sell the caladium plants. The booths will be located next to the entertainment pavilion.
Wine tastings
Maxwell Groves will offer tastings of its famous Florida citrus wine all three days of the event along with its famous orange ice cream. The Wine Showcase tent will be located near the entertainment pavilion in Stuart Park.
Beer garden
The Caladium Festival will have a designated area for beer sales. This restricted area is sponsored by the Lake Placid Jaycees and will be located at a booth in Stuart Park, along with a booth at the Car & Bike Show on Saturday. Wristbands will be provided with the presentation of valid identification. A variety of beers will be available.
Art competition
The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Caladium Festival Art Competition. All art work will be on display at the MidFlorida Credit Union Community Room, located at 6 N. Main Ave., throughout the festival. Come see all of the winners, including the piece that will be the featured artwork for the 2020 festival.
Caladium floral competition
The Lake Placid Garden Club sponsors the Caladium Floral Competition, which features caladium floral arrangements each day of the festival. Entries must have all cut fresh flower material with no less than 80 percent caladiums in the design. There will be ribbons and prizes awarded for first, second and third places, professional and people’s choice awards. Arrangements must be dropped off between 2:30-4 p.m. July 25 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Community Room, 6 N. Main Ave. Judging will take place after the arrangements are placed. For more information, call 863-835-2419.
Bus tours
Bus tours around Lake Placid to see caladium fields and plantings and meet the growers are available. Purchase tickets by noon July 25 for $12 per person. After July 25, price is $15 per person.
The tour schedule is:
Friday, July 26: 9:15 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. (handicapped accessible); 10:30 a.m.; 10:45 a.m.; 11:15 a.m. (handicapped accessible); 11:45 a.m.; noon; 1 p.m.; 1:15 p.m.; 2:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 27: 9:15 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.; 9:45 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; 10:45 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 11:15 a.m. (handicapped accessible); 11:45 a.m.; 12:15 p.m.; 1:15 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 2:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 28: 10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. (handicapped accessible); 11:15 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 1:45 p.m.
Tours will leave from the Lake Placid Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. Tours are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Handicapped accessible buses are available. Deadline for advanced reservations at $12 per person is July 25 at noon. For more information, call 863-465-4331 or visit lpfla.com.
Car and bike show
The 23rd annual Caladium Festival Car and Bike Show is Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DeVane Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and closes at noon. The entry fee is $15 through noon Thursday, and $20 the day of the event. Dash plaques and goody bags will be given to the first 150 registered vehicles. The awards presentation is at 2 p.m. The top three vehicles in each class will receive awards. There will be live music, food, and a 50/50 drawing. The event will take place rain or shine. Spectator admission is free.
For more information, call 863-465-4331 or visit lpfla.com.
Caladium 5K race
The 15th annual Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium 5K will take place Saturday, July 27. Entry fee is $30. The first 100 paid entries will receive a Dri-fit race T-shirt. Registration closes at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race. The race starts at 7 a.m. and begins at First Presbyterian Church, 118 N. Oak Ave. For more information, visit fpclp.com or call 863-465-7242.
Caladium Festival dance
The Lake Placid Jaycees Caladium Festival Dance is Saturday, July 27 at the Elks Lodge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door and you must be 21 or older to attend. Live entertainment provided by Red Hot Rooster. The Elks Lodge is at 200 County Road 621 E.
Journal Plaza
Visit the Farmer’s Market at the Journal Plaza in downtown Lake Placid from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday. Enjoy live music and shop for fresh produce and unique gifts. The Journal Plaza is at 231 N. Main Ave. Call 863-273-4030.
Clowns
Toby’s Clown Museum is at 109 W. Interlake Blvd. Admission is free. Learn about clowns and the community involvement of the Toby the Clown Foundation Inc. Clowns will also be roaming the event to amuse festivalgoers and will have a booth Saturday to coincide with the Car and bike show. For more information, call 863-465-2920.
Depot museum
The Depot Historical Museum is at 12 Park St. The museum offers visitors a display of historical furnishings, photos, documents, clothing, tools, lanterns, turpentine industry equipment, a switchboard and linotype machine. The grounds also feature a 1929 steam engine, a 1920s-era jail and a caboose. Admission is free. For more information, call 863-465-1771.
