SEBRING — Children can enjoy free games and food while learning about bicycle safety from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the third annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo held at the Sebring Fire Department, 301 N. Mango St.
Sebring Fire Department Captain Austin Maddox said, “We started this event three years ago with the intention of promoting bicycle safety. Kids will learn about bicycle safety and go home with a new helmet. In addition, two specialty bikes will be raffled off during the event.”
“This Saturday the Sebring Fire Department will be holding its third bicycle rodeo,” Sebring Mayor John Shoop said. “Their efforts, along with other volunteers, have shown their dedication to making our community a better place to live in providing basic resources to those in need.
“This is a great event for our youth and enables those that are less fortunate to enjoy a time-honored recreational opportunity,” he said.
“It’s a chance for all of us to show our support and give a little,” Shoop said. “It is encouraging to see the care that is given in making sure bicycle safety is a priority. Please come and participate this Saturday.”
“We’ll have free games, hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn machines,” Maddox said. “Taylor Rental even donated an interactive game. It’ll be something fun for the kids to do this weekend.”
The party atmosphere will be taken one step further with a family-friendly disc jockey rocking out tunes.
Children can bring their own bikes to the event and ride them on the bicycle course. Legacy Bicycles and Highlands Pedalers will be performing free safety checks on children’s bikes.
The Florida Department of Transportation and the Sebring Police Department provide helmets for the rodeo through a special grant that is written every year, Maddox said.
According to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, the Sebring Police Department has a Community Partnership Agreement with the FDOT that allows them to be able to receive the helmets.
Florida law requires that bicycle riders or passengers under the age of 16 wear a helmet that is properly fitted. Saturday’s event will provide the free helmets needed to meet this requirement and ensure the safety of children.
Florida has ranked in the top three in bicycle fatalities every year since 2001, according to the University of Florida.
“This event is a great opportunity to not only learn about bicycle safety but take a tour and see and hear about the history of the Sebring Fire Department,” Maddox said.
