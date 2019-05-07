SEBRING — Spring Lake Improvement District Board of Supervisors, residents and Rep. Cary Pigman will probably want to celebrate their win this past legislative session. The District won nearly $1.1 million in appropriation funds for a sewer infrastructure project effective July 1.
Pigman, R-Avon Park, sponsored the proposed bill over the past two years. In the past he was asking $750,000 and was turned down. The “ask” for the 2019-20 fiscal year was $1,096,980 due to the rise in construction and materials cost.
According to Pigman, the bill, HB 2707, was fully funded and sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk to be signed. Pigman saw no reason for DeSantis not to sign it but didn’t have a date for him to do so.
Pigman said the Spring Lake sewer infrastructure was his top priority during the Legislative session, which ended Saturday. $30 million was available for water projects and Pigman got Spring Lake a nice slice of the pie. He also said a big factor in the District getting the appropriation funds is having a good track record of being “prudent and responsible” with the money they have been given in the past.
The last major funding appropriation for Highlands County was $3.2 million for a wastewater treatment plant, Pigman said. The new plant should be up and running by June 2020, Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo said.
The money will be used to run sewer lines from the wastewater treatment plant on the District’s property westward along the north side of U.S. 98. The goal is to have the lines run down to Madrid Drive.
“This is going to be a big boon to the (U.S.) 98 corridor and open it up to a lot of businesses,” Pigman said. “That area of Highlands County will be seeing millions of dollars in construction costs in the next 12 to 18 months. Highlands County got a lotta love from Tallahassee.”
Pigman was referring to the District’s sewer expansions for future development and the Deputy William J. Gentry Regional Safety Training Center, which was also funded in this Legislative session. The plans are to build the facility at the Sebring Regional Airport.
“We are used to hearing from people on the coasts that they want to up they’re estuaries,” Pigman said. “What we do upstream — what we spend money on and sacrifice there — benefits those downstream.”
DeCerbo agreed with the environmental benefits and commercial expansion possibilities. More sewer lines will mean fewer septic tanks in the area. Septic tanks have been partially blamed for leaking nutrients into the waters that flow into Lake Okeechobee.
DeCerbo responded to Pigman’s statement about the District being good stewards of money granted to the neighborhood.
“Some governments are money driven, not driven by the mission,” he said. “I think that’s what Pigman means. We have our plans and then we start right away. Some governments go after the money first sand then wait to start the project.
“That’s not how we do things,” he said. “We get everything ready to start and then get the funding.”
DeCerbo said having the sewer lines in place, along with stormwater and wastewater treatment facilities nearby, will make the area very attractive to developers.
DeCerbo says this area of the county will have significant eastward growth.
“It’s the logical place, everything is here,” he said. “I think this was the catalyst to put us right over the top.”
