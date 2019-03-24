AVON PARK — After nine years as president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, Fred Levitt will be stepping down when his term expires April 3 with Gaylin Thomas ready as his successor to lead the growing art and cultural group.
Levitt said Friday, “It has been an amazing trip.”
The various art groups in the county are now communicating and working together, he said.
Levitt spearheaded the partnership with the City of Avon Park to create The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St.
Leavitt said in a press release that his term as HCA President ends in April.
“It couldn’t happen at a better time,” he said. “HCA is on a growth trajectory that requires a new set of leadership and management skills. Enter Gaylin Thomas — she will bring HCA to the next level.
“I am going to kick back a little and enjoy the ride. I still want to be part of the process. It has been an amazing journey and the best is yet to come.”
Thomas said Friday the HCA Board will meet April 3 and take an official vote on the president position.
“I stumbled into HCA almost by accident,” Thomas stated in press release. “Being involved with the Avon Park Main Street CRA, I learned of the efforts to create a Peter Powell Roberts Museum to share and preserve his work.
“Already being an ardent fan of Roberts’ work through my exposure at South Florida State College, I became a believer in the creation of a museum when I heard his ‘story’.”
Art and culture have always been very important to her, Thomas said.
“Our quality of life and inspiration originate in the creative processes that Heartland Cultural Alliance encourages and supports,” she said. “I plan to use the resources God has placed in my life to join you in making our communities better through art and culture.”
Currently Thomas serves on the Avon Park Main Street CRA Advisory Board, the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Sebring High School Joint Reunion Committee.
