SEBRING — Three people were arrested Wednesday after entering a residence without permission and attacking a man.
On Friday, Aug. 23 at approximately 9:34 p.m. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence for a battery in progress. When deputies arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene, according to reports.
The victim’s face was slightly red and bruised, reports said. He also had a two-inch laceration above his right eyebrow. Deputies found several small puddles of blood in the living room, indicating an altercation, reports said. The victim told deputies that he had received the bruises and laceration from an altercation with two people who had entered the home without permission.
The victim, along with three other people who were in the residence, told deputies that they were watching a movie when someone banged on the front door. After a few seconds, the banging ceased but resumed at the back door, reports said.
The first suspect, Corey Daniel Crouse, 30, of Wauchula, entered the residence without permission after the victim opened the front door, reports said. A physical altercation occurred between the victim and Crouse. During the altercation, the second suspect, Robert Stefan Roehrig, 30, of Sebring, entered the house and both suspects began attacking the victim, according to reports.
Roehrig began striking the victim with closed fists and eventually pinned him to the ground. A third suspect, Kerri Michelle See, 41, of Wauchula, entered the residence without permission and watched the other two suspects attack the victim but did not participate, reports said.
One of the victim’s companions called emergency services and all three suspects fled the scene. All three suspects were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28. Crouse was charged with one count felony burglary with assault or battery, Roehrig was charged with one count of felony burglary with assault or battery, and See was charged with one count of felony burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed.
Crouse and See are being held in the Highlands County Jail on $30,000 bond and Roehrig on a $20,000 bond.
