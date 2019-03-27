SEBRING — Out of 49 finalists and almost 1,000 participants, local officials Monday announced their top three Choice Awards for this year’s Kids Tag Art.
They also congratulated the 49 finalists at a ceremony Monday evening at Circle Theatre, a facility run by Champion for Children Foundation, a Kids Tag Art partner.
Each year, the program invites fifth-graders from all local public and private schools to submit a license-plate design of what Florida means to them. The winning tags are then made available for sale through local county tax collector officers.
Highlands County started the program in the 2011-12 school year, to raise funds for cash-strapped art programs in the county’s elementary schools.
Fifth-grade students design specialty license plates as a classroom project. Parents can then purchase a plastic screen-printed version of that artwork in the form of a vehicle tag they can affix to their front bumper.
Highlands County’s top recipients this year were:
Curtis Chilemi of Lake Country Elementary School — Alan Jay Choice Award, chosen by Alan Jay Wildstein.
Ashleigh Norcross of Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School — Champion for Children Choice Award, chosen by Champion for Children Executive Director Carissa Marine.
Yelena Noelle Rodriguez of Walker Memorial Academy — Tax Collector’s Choice Award, chosen by Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer.
Each student took turns affixing their tag to the front of an Alan Jay Automotive Network courtesy van, Tax Collector Eric Zwayer’s SUV and Champion for Children Executive Director Carissa Marine’s Ford Mustang.
Wildstein said he puts his choice of plate on all his courtesy vans each year.
None of the final judges knew who drew the tags. Marine said she made her choice because the tag showed Florida as a place to enjoy the great outdoors with people you love.
Wildstein sheepishly said he didn’t realize his choice happened to be the son of one of his employees. He just liked the way that tag celebrated cars, which is something Wildstein enjoys, as the owner of several local dealerships.
Zwayer said he chose a design that encompassed the whole state, with icons of several different aspects of Florida: streams, sails and even a rocket.
“The criteria is we just like the tag,” Zwayer said. “Something catches our eye. It’s meaningful to us.”
Those tags are now for sale through Zwayer’s office, for any proud parent or arts booster to put on their car(s).
Zwayer said Monday night that in the eight years since Highlands County schools started participating in the program, it has raised $85,000 for local arts programs.
The concept isn’t new to the region. Polk County Tax Collector Joe Tedder initiated the program in his county in 2006, according to a 2011 article in the Lake Placid Journal.
As many as 22 Florida tax collectors participated in the program last year.
He has the winners featured on his website. Customers can search by year and/or school. However, this year’s tags are not yet posted on the site.
For those, people can visit his office in person in the Government Center at 540 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
