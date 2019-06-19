LAKE PLACID — Chief of Police James Fansler has released the names of those involved in a wreck involving a car and a pedestrian at 4:30 p.m. June 14. Despite being flown to Lee County Memorial Hospital in critical condition, William Gilbert Sheehan, 78, of Lake Placid died from his injuries on June 15.
Fansler and his officers were still conducting the investigation and trying to locate the next kin, which is why there was a delay in the release of the victim’s name.
Andre Wilson, of Lake Placid, was the driver of the white Dodge pickup truck and officials say he has been found at fault for the incident.
LPPD officials stated Sheehan was walking east to west across U.S. 27 at the Interlake Boulevard intersection. Officials said Wilson was traveling southbound on U.S. 27 when he allegedly hit Sheehan.
Reginaldo Reyes Canseco, 23, of Sebring, died June 8 from his injuries stemming from a June 7 motorcycle crash. Canseco was flown to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries the next day, according to Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Lt. Greg Bueno.
The incident report states the investigation is ongoing.
Troopers report at about 8:40 p.m. Friday, June 7 Canseco was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Valerie Boulevard where a 2003 Dodge Caravan, driven by Dovie Sanders, 62, of Sebring was stopped for a red light. Canseco failed to stop and drove into the back of the Caravan.
Regarding the death of Kara Hanvey, 22, of Sebring, a Tuesday morning autopsy revealed that, “she did have fatal injuries consistent with being hit by a car,” according to Polk County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Carrie Horstman. The toxicology report is not complete and could take up to three months, Horstman said.
Hanvey was found Sunday morning, June 16, in a grassy median on U.S. 92 East, also called East Memorial Boulevard, near Reynolds Road and Kennedy Auto Sales, in east Lakeland. Polk officials are still seeking information regarding her whereabouts from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. Those with information should call the PCSO Traffic Unit at 863-297-1100 or, to remain anonymous, Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
