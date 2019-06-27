AVON PARK — Tuesday was 97 degrees and dangerous to the firefighters who battled three separate blazes that evening beginning around 5:30 p.m.
Mother Nature showed off her power with lightning strikes that started two of the fires. She showed her gentler side when she brought rains to aid the firefighters.
Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said the first fire was called in by a homeowner around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The C Hill Road property turned into a half-acre fire in Avon Park.
The homeowner lit a burn pile, Bashoor said. Because there was no wind, the homeowner thought it was a good day to burn. However, the fire got out of control and the homeowner had to call 911 for help.
“The 97 degree weather was tough on the firefighters. There had been no rain yet,” Bashoor said.
The second fire was in Sun ‘n Lake. It was caused by cloud-to-ground lightning, which occurs before rain showers moved into the area.
Bashoor said the Sun ‘n Lake fire happened about 7:15 p.m.
“The fire had moderately heavy fuel and totaled five acres. We evacuated three houses because of the way the wind was changing,” he said.
Bashoor said the fire was located in the southwest portion of the Sun ‘n Lake district. He was glad the area was sparsely populated. He was also grateful for the brief, but strong shower that helped to contain the fire.
“We were making plans to evacuate 1,600 more people if the rain hadn’t happened. The Sheriff’s Office is a big part of that. We do a reverse 911 call. We draw a circle around the area and 911 will automatically call. The Sheriff’s Office will also help by going door to door and evacuating,” Bashoor said.
Mother Nature wasn’t done with Highlands County; another lightning strike started a fire on Rucks Dairy Road. This fire was contained to a half acre and no buildings were in danger.
“The cloud-to-ground lightning that comes in before the rain has a lot of energy with no moisture,” Bashoor said.
At any point during the night, Sun ‘n Lake, Lorida, City of Sebring, Florida Forest Service, Battalion I and Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service were on the three scenes.
