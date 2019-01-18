SEBRING — Three Highlands County public schools are noted on a state Critical Teacher Shortage report for the number of teachers who are teaching out of field.
The 30-page report from the Florida Department of Education listed the following as the critical teacher shortage areas for the 2018-19 school year: science-general, English, English for speakers of other languages (ESOL), exceptional student education (ESE), math, reading and science-physical.
Schools considered persistently low performing and schools serving a high proportion of students who receive free or reduced-priced lunch have a higher proportion of courses taught by teachers that districts report as not being certified in the appropriate field for the courses they are teaching, the report states.
Highlands County had no schools on the low performing list, but had three elementary schools — Memorial, Lake Country and Woodlawn – on the critical shortage listing for “urban or rural – low economic schools.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore recently said the district has around 20 to 25 positions that are being filled by full-time substitute teachers.
The district’s listing of job openings show the advertisement for a music teacher at Park Elementary School has been extended, the second-grade math opening at Memorial Elementary School has been modified, an ESE position at Lake Placid Elementary School has been re-advertised and extended, the Avon Park High School environmental science opening has been re-advertised and extended, and the Sebring Middle School social studies teaching position has been extended.
At the Tuesday School Board meeting, the board will consider approving two out-of-state trips to teacher recruiting events – Lake Placid High School Principal Kevin Tunning and Lake Country Elementary School Principal Shane Ward to travel to Ohio, March 31 to April 4, and Woodlawn Elementary School Principal Jon Spencer and Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty to travel to Indiana, April 15-19.
The spring out-of-state recruiting trips have become an annual effort to find teachers as the district fills about 80 positions each year as educators retire, relocate, leave the profession or are not renewed.
