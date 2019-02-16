AVON PARK — Three teens from Avon Park have been accused of attempted burglary. One of the teens is a minor and details of this person’s involvement have not been released.
Daniel Garcia, 18, of Avon Park, was arrested Wednesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Garcia was charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling while unarmed, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Jean Houle, 18, of Avon Park was also arrested Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office. Houle was charged with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed.
The third teen involved is a minor, and an arrest report is not available for the individual.
On Wednesday at 8:16 a.m. a Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched in response to a burglary complaint. A translator assisted the deputy in gaining information from the victim, the arrest report states.
According to the victim, he heard noises coming from the front of his residence and noticed an Hispanic male standing at his front window, “and it appeared he was attempting to open the window.”
The victim also mentioned he heard noises coming from the bedroom and bathroom. When he went to the bedroom, he reportedly saw a white female “attempting to take the screen off the window.”
The victim also checked out the noise coming from the bathroom and “observed an Hispanic male attempting to open the window,” the report states. The victim reportedly yelled at the suspect attempting to open the bathroom window.
The three suspects allegedly walked behind his residence, and the victim told the deputy that he recognized all three of them since they were his neighbors, and he sees them almost daily.
The suspects were arrested and taken to jail. While at the jail, deputies reportedly found a burnt cigarette in Garcia’s possession that field tested positive for marijuana.
