SEBRING — A trio of wrecks starting just before noon Sunday left a mess on local roads, but didn’t require anyone to be airlifted.
According to reports, drivers and/or passengers had no serious injuries from an overturned truck on U.S. 27 at College Drive, from a two-car collision on Mall Ring Road and another two-car crash on U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Road.
All three wrecks are under investigation, however, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck on U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Road took place at 12:09 p.m. Monday.
According to FHP reports, a silver 2006 Ford Taurus with red body panels, driven by 30-year-old Justin Price of Sebring, was southbound on U.S. 27, approaching Lake Josephine Road.
Meanwhile, a maroon 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by 56-year-old Sylvester Lantz III of Sebring was stopped at the sign on Lake Josephine Road.
FHP said Lantz pulled out in front of Price, which caused the front right of the Taurus to hit the left front side of the Vibe.
Price said he tried to veer left, but they hit.
The impact spun the Vibe, which ended up pointing back the way it came.
Price’s car swerved into the northbound lanes, before he said he was able to bring it under control and pull it back over into the median, still facing southbound.
911 call reports stated both drivers were out and walking around when deputies arrived.
Price was walking around but said he would go to the hospital to get checked.
Both cars had severe front-end damage and were out of commission. Traffic was directed to the outside southbound lane until FHP finished the investigation and tow trucks could remove the wrecked vehicles.
The other wrecks, also investigated by FHP, did not have detailed reports available.
At 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Highlands County Fire Rescue units, along with volunteers from Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a wreck at U.S. 27 at College Drive.
A northbound white Chevrolet Tahoe, pulling a flatbed trailer, lost control for some reason and overturned on the shoulder of the road, just south of the intersection.
The truck landed on its cab. The trailer either landed or remained upright.
A golf cart, similar to a four-passenger Mule-style all-terrain vehicle, got thrown from the trailer and landed on its side.
Fire Rescue reported that firefighters neutralized a fuel leak from the overturned golf cart.
It is not known if another vehicle was involved, as reports have not yet been released. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the wreck, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
FHP also investigated a crash between two vehicles on Mall Ring Road at Lakeshore Car Wash.
Details on that wreck are not yet available, although it appeared to involve a black or dark gray Dodge Charger and a blue Pontiac four-door sedan.
The wreck took place at a curve in the road where there are places to pull onto the road from both sides.
The impact sent at least one of the vehicles through a bank of self-wash stations, breaking off the poles and hose booms for at least two stations.
Fire Rescue reported minor injuries and no one transported to local hospitals.
Units rolled to that wreck from West Sebring Station 9 and Sun ‘N Lake Station 7.
