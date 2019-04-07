SEBRING — The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) encourages water conservation year-round, but an extra emphasis is made each April for Water Conservation Month.
April is historically one of the driest months of the year and typically marks the peak demand season for public water suppliers.
With these 10 simple tips, residents may lower their monthly water bill and help to save hundreds of gallons of water:
Indoor
1. Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they are full.
2. Use the shortest clothes washing cycle for lightly soiled loads; normal and permanent-press wash cycles use more water.
3. Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator or microwave, not under running water.
4. Scrape, don’t rinse, your dishes before loading in the dishwasher.
5. Install high-efficiency shower heads, faucets and toilets.
Outdoor
1. Check your home’s irrigation system for leaks.
2. Turn off your irrigation system and only water as needed.
3. Don’t leave sprinklers unattended. Use a kitchen timer to remind yourself to turn sprinklers off.
4. Use a hose with a shut-off nozzle when washing the car.
5. Consider installing a rain barrel with a drip irrigation system for watering your landscaping. Rainwater is free and better for your plants because it doesn’t contain hard minerals.
Leaks are the biggest water waster, both inside and outside of a home. The water meter may be used to check for leaks.
Turn off all faucets and water-using appliances and make sure no one uses water during the testing period. Wait for the hot water heater and ice cube makers to refill and for regeneration of water softeners. Go to the water meter and record the current reading. Wait 30 minutes. (Remember, no water should be used during this period.) Read the meter again. If the reading has changed, you have a leak.
For more information about water conservation, visit WaterMatters.org/Conservation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.