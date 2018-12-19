LAKE PLACID — With less than a week left before Christmas, thousands of shoppers are heading to malls, boutiques and other retail outlets looking for the perfect last-minute gift. Shoppers can be distracted and susceptible to thieves and pickpockets. However, there are ways to shop smarter and safer and avoid being a target this holiday season.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said the most important thing is to always be aware of your environment. When parking, make sure the area is well lit. Park near a lamp post, even during the day for times when shopping takes longer than anticipated. Make note of parking assignments or landmarks to find the vehicle easily when returning from shopping.
“Leave the phones off until you are safely inside the store or your vehicle,” Fansler said. “Taking a quick second to make sure all the vehicle doors are locked.
“Don’t just assume the doors locked because you hit a button,” he said. “There are a number of things that could prevent a door from locking such as a bad actuator, broken lock linkage, etc.”
Fansler recommends staying off the cell phone while walking to and from the car and shopping centers, whether its talking or texting. Do not look like an easy target; walk confidently.
“On the way to the vehicle, scan around and under it,” he said. “If anything looks suspicious, step back and call law enforcement.
“Looking in the vehicle prior to entering is also great advice,” Fansler said. “We tell women in the self-defense course to light up the interior and take a second to inspect.”
Many shoppers will put bags in the car during a marathon shopping event. Packages should be kept out of sight from any would-be thieves. Fansler also said the car should be moved from time to time.
“Otherwise, you are telling would-be thieves ‘Hey, I have valuable packages over here for the taking. I’ll be inside with my mind occupied on shopping. Go get ‘em,’” Fansler said.
The risk to be complacent is high after Christmas presents are unwrapped and the kids and adults are playing with their new toys and gadgets. Thieves are not taking the day off and people should not drop their guard either.
“After-holiday safety includes not leaving the evidence on the roadside that you just received a huge TV, computer, gaming system, or other valuable gifts that will remain home while you are at work,” Fansler said.
“Break the boxes down small enough to fit in those marvelous trash bins,” he said. “You have to anyway! So why not go ahead and be safe while doing the right thing? It is Christmas after all!”
Fansler also said security cameras would be a great gift for those still shopping. It is always helpful to law enforcement to have video when a burglary does happen.
It is best not to carry purses if it can be avoided. They are an easy target for pickpockets, according to DC.gov. A wallet should be kept in a person’s front pocket with their cash, credit cards and IDs.
When away from home, make sure the doors and windows are locked. DC.gov says to turn on music or the television to make a potential thief think someone is home. It also says to keep presents out of view from someone looking into the home and consider putting lights on a timer.
