SEBRING — Christmas has come and gone, you’ve returned that elephant tie that Aunt Edna bought you and you’ve recovered from the New Year’s Eve party you found yourself invited to. What’s your next step?
For many, January is a time for New Year’s resolutions, usually involving losing weight and/or going to a gym. Even with wearable fitness items such as Fitbit or a renewed emphasis on eating healthier, gym memberships are still up.
According to a realbuzz.com article, 45 million Americans have gym memberships; that’s 14 percent of the population.
While Gold’s Gym in Sebring has already begun to feel the influx of new members, the Highlands County Family YMCA expects to feel “the surge” this Monday. Laura VanFleet, health and wellness director at the YMCA, said the increase happens every year about the same time.
“Our goal this year is to hang onto those new members in January by providing them with upbeat, fun classes,” VanFleet said.
VanFleet went on to say that the school calendar always affects memberships, with a small drop-off in the summer but a second influx of patrons in the winter when snowbirds return.
“The YMCA wants you to feel welcome when you come to the gym, as if you are among friends who are looking forward to your next visit,” VanFleet said.
She explained that individuals just need to take that first step and walk in the front door. Meeting the instructors and the other patrons can help, as well as the right classes.
“Our fitness classes are where it’s at,” VanFleet said.
This year, the YMCA is introducing a new class, Strength Train Together. This choreographed strength training class begins Monday and will be available at all YMCA’s across the country.
The Sebring location will be the first YMCA in Florida to implement it. It will be offered as part of its early morning boot camp. The YMCA will also be accepting applications for their Biggest Loser program, which begins the following week.
Both programs require a separate fee outside the normal monthly membership. The YMCA offers family memberships for $72 per month and individual memberships for $41 per month, all of which come with unlimited use of the facilities and pool.
Michael Bloemsma, membership director at Gold’s Gym, says empathy is big and giving people a better way of life is what he loves most about working in the gym. He goes on to emphasize that everyone at Gold’s Gym is there to help you achieve your fitness goals.
Bloemsma said he likes making people feel better about being at the gym. “Fitness is for everybody,” he said.
Bloemsma is excited to learn everyone’s name and recognize faces when they walk in the door.
“I’ve never worked in a gym where people remember your first name,” he said. Not only do patrons remember employee’s names, some even come in and ask for a trainer by name. “Gold’s is for everyone,” Bloemsma said.
Gold’s Gym also has a family plan for $91.99 per month, which gives you and your family access to the machines, the pool and the onsite daycare. Individual memberships range from $24.99 to $42.99 per month, depending on your specific needs.
For more information on memberships or general inquiries, the Highlands County Family YMCA can be reached at 863-382-9622. Gold’s Gym Sebring can be reached at 863-382-9400.
