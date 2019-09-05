OCOEE – During a three-day period, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will resume toll collections on roads that had previously suspended tolls in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. today tolls on the following will be reinstated:
- Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)
- I-95 Express Lanes
- I-595 Express Lanes
- I-75 Express Lanes
- Alligator Alley
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday motorists should expect toll collection to resume for the following:
- The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)
- Beachline Expressway (SR 528)
- Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)
- SR 417
- SR 429
The Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:
- SR 408
- SR 414
- SR 451
- SR 453
- SR 538
- SR 551
On Saturday at 12:01 a.m. tolls will resume collection for:
- First Coast Expressway (SR 23)
- I-295 Express Lanes
For information about traffic conditions, please visit fl511.com. You can also download the Florida 511 (FDOT Traffic) mobile app online.
