OCOEE – During a three-day period, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will resume toll collections on roads that had previously suspended tolls in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. today tolls on the following will be reinstated:

- Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)

- I-95 Express Lanes

- I-595 Express Lanes

- I-75 Express Lanes

- Alligator Alley

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday motorists should expect toll collection to resume for the following:

- The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)

- Beachline Expressway (SR 528)

- Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)

- SR 417

- SR 429

The Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:

- SR 408

- SR 414

- SR 451

- SR 453

- SR 538

- SR 551

On Saturday at 12:01 a.m. tolls will resume collection for:

- First Coast Expressway (SR 23)

- I-295 Express Lanes

For information about traffic conditions, please visit fl511.com. You can also download the Florida 511 (FDOT Traffic) mobile app online.

